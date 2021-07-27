Prime Minister Imran Khan wants “threat assessment committee” formed to review protocol privileges: Fawad Chaudhry





Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry at a post-government press briefing in Islamabad on July 27, 2021. Vaccinations are not increasing. The federal government has cleared the backlog of all private television stations, he adds.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a “threat assessment committee” to be formed to decide whether or not security should be provided to ministers government and other important figures.

The Information Minister, at a post-government press briefing in Islamabad, said: “More money is spent on the security of the justice system than on government officials.”

Chaudhry said that a detailed report on the protocol provided to the people was presented to the cabinet, which revealed that a total of 700 million rupees is spent on the security details of the president, prime minister, cabinet members, ministers, governors, chief ministers and other senior officials. senior government officials.

The minister said 2,529 million rupees was spent on security details in Punjab, while 998 million rupees was spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the security arrangements of the judicial system, 1,400 million rupees are spent in the three provinces except Balochistan.

AJK elections

Speaking on the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said the prime minister was from the PML-N, while the party had also appointed the election commissioner. “How can [they claim] the rigging has taken place? “

“PML-N leaders were addressing a press conference as they sat in the office of the AJK prime minister; they should come to terms with their humiliating defeat,” the information minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an immediate investigation into the deaths of two PTI employees in the July 25 elections and the arrest of those responsible as soon as possible, he said.

The cabinet also prayed for the forgiveness of the four soldiers who were martyred in the line of duty during the elections – after a vehicle from the Army’s Rapid Reaction Force (QRF) fell into a ravine in Laswa near the Neelum Valley – said the Minister.

The Information Minister said members of the federal cabinet congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PTI’s victory in the Kashmir election.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saeed as well as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi for leading a successful election campaign in the AJK.

Cyber ​​security policy

The federal cabinet has approved the 2021 National Cyber ​​Security Policy for Data Protection and Cybercrime Prevention, the minister said, after it was revealed that India had used NSO Group’s spyware to target the number of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said the policy was introduced with the increased importance of the cyber regime in mind.

The federal government cleared the arrears of all private television stations, he said, lamenting that despite receiving payment, some media did not pay their employees salaries.

The federal cabinet also approved digital advertising for the first time in Pakistan. “Initially, the press information service will go digital and become dematerialized.

Option to block “open” SIM cards

The information minister said major cities were tasked with vaccinating 40% of their eligible population in August, however, the vaccination rate is still low.

In order to vaccinate as many people as possible, vaccination has been made compulsory in state-owned companies, he said.

“If voluntary coronavirus inoculations do not increase, then the possibility of blocking SIMS from these people’s cell phones is available,” added the Minister of Information.

Fawad said the cabinet approved a policy that Pakistanis can have dual citizenship if they also wish to hold Czech citizenship.

He also approved a new foreign investment policy in the country which aims to ensure the safety of international investors and reduce international disputes against Pakistan’s bilateral agreements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/362057-pm-imran-khan-wants-threats-assessment-committee-formed-to-review-protocol-fawad-chaudhry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos