As Jan. 6 hearings begin, GOP still can’t leave Trump





WASHINGTON Political parties traditionally reject their defeated presidential candidates as they contemplate the next electoral cycle.

Especially a president defeated to a term.

Think about it: George HW Bush, John Kerry, Mitt Romney, Hillary Clinton, they all became ulterior motives after their election defeat.

But what emerges from this current moment in our politics is that a large part of the Republican Party continues to embrace, defend and idolize Donald Trump.

Even after winning less than 47% of the votes cast, after helping to cost the GOP control of the US Senate, and especially after the events of January 6.

So you have House GOP leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, holding a press conference to protest today’s House committee hearing investigating what happened. spent January 6.

You have Reps Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., And Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Holding another bail to demand answers on the status of prisoners January 6. . (You read the prisoners correctly.)

You have George P. Bush losing over Trumps’ approval, which can derail the odds of winning his bid to the Texas Attorney General. (More on this below.)

And you have the second round of Congress today in the 6th Congressional District of Texas, which features another GOP candidate that Trump approved (Susan Wright) against one he did not approve (Jake Ellzey).

Usually, the party out of power dumps its failed presidential candidates so it can retool, reinvent itself and rename itself for voters.

But what remains remarkable, if not unprecedented in modern times for a single-term president, is that the GOP cannot leave Trump (and vice versa).

Which means that in 2022 and 2024, we continue to fight against the last election and the events surrounding it.

What to expect at the committee hearing on January 6

Democrats launch their probe into the Jan.6 Capitol uprising on Tuesday with a focus on law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as rioters broke into the building in an attempt to put a face human to the violence of the day, according to the AP.

Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, as well as Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, will testify.

In previous interviews, Dunn said the attackers shouted racial slurs and fought him in what looked like hand-to-hand combat as he held them back. Gonell, an Iraq veteran, detailed foot surgery and injuries he struggled to recover from. Fanone described being dragged down the steps of the Capitol by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him. Hodges was beaten and crushed between two doors, and his bloodied face and cries of anguish were filmed.

Also: Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the two Republican women on the panel, will deliver opening remarks after [Dem Chair Bennie] Thompson.

Downloading data: the numbers you need to know today

2,848: This is the number of new daily Covid infections Tuesday in Tokyo, a record for the city.

0.35%: The estimated total population growth of the United States for the year ending July 1, 2020, the lowest on record, according to the Wall Street Journal.

47%: The proportion of California voters likely to support Gov. Gavin Newson’s recall, according to a new poll, which also found that 50% of them said they did not support the recall.

34,652,416: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 82,662 more since yesterday morning.)

614,186: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, according to the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 590 more since yesterday morning.)

342,212,051: The number of vaccine doses given in the United States, according to the CDC. (It’s 393,083 since yesterday morning.)

49.1%: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

60%: The share of all US adults 18 years of age or older who are fully immunized, by CDC.

Tweet of the day

George P. Bush, the politically ambitious son of Jeb Bush, was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump even as the former president mocked his father, insulted his uncle and grandfather, and once compared his mother to illegals mexicans.

And now: https://t.co/7icOsm8r6i

Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 27, 2021 The Texas House Special and the Power of Trumps Approval

But is getting Trumps’ approval always an automatic guarantee of victory in a GOP race? Or nearby?

This will once again be put to the test during today’s special second round in Texas between Republicans Susan Wright (whom Trump endorsed) and State Representative Jake Ellzey (a former fighter pilot who has approved by Rick Perry and Representative Dan Crenshaw). No Democrat has reached the second round after the jungle’s free-for-all primary on May 1.

Wright is the widow of the late Representative Ron Wright, who died of complications from Covid, creating this vacant post.

A particularly decisive Wright victory could bode ill for conservative (but not endorsed by Trump) candidates in the upcoming 2022 special and primary elections, writes the Cook Political Report.

On the flip side, an upset from Ellzey would suggest that some GOP voters are still willing to dissociate their admiration for Trump and his stated preferences in order to back someone with an appealing biography and resume.

ICYMI: what else is happening in the world

Former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi has died after sustaining injuries in a bicycle accident.

Follow the latest news from the January 6 panel hearing with the NBC News Live blog.

The Veterans Administration makes Covid vaccination mandatory for employees, just like New York City and California (or city and state employees should be tested regularly).

The debate over school mask mandates rages ahead of the fall, creating serious tensions between parents and schools.

Biparty negotiations on infrastructure have stalled as transport spending appears to be the last hurdle.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could extend proxy voting in the House until the end of the year, Axios reports.

