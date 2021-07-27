Prime Minister Modi recalls his visit to Dholavira after Harappan-era city was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision to include Dholavira, a city from the Harappan era in Gujarat, on the UNESCO World Heritage List. He recalled his visit to Dholavira and said the city is a “must visit” place for those interested in history, culture and archeology. Hours after Dholavira was listed as a World Heritage Site (WHS) by UNESCO’s heritage committee on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Absolutely delighted with this news. Dholavira was an important urban center and is one of our most important connections to our past. This is a must visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archeology. “ Absolutely delighted with this news. Dholavira was an important urban center and is one of our most important links to our past. It is a must visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archeology. https://t.co/XkLK6NlmXx pic.twitter.com/4Jo6a3YVro Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021 Prime Minister Modi said he first visited Dholavira during his student years and was “mesmerized” by the place. He then had the opportunity to visit Dholavira where he and his team worked to create a “tourism-friendly infrastructure”. Read | Dholavira in pictures: Virtual tour of the city of Harappan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site “I visited Dholavira for the first time during my studies and I was fascinated by the place. As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects related to conservation and heritage restoration in Dholavira. Our team has also been working on creating tourism-friendly infrastructure there, “Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet. Earlier, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter to congratulate everyone on Dholavira’s news. Read | Many parties realized that Mamata was the best person to take on Modi in 2024: Madan Mitra “It is a great pride to share with my Indian compatriots that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to receive UNESCO World Heritage listing. Another feather in India’s hat as we enter now in the Super-40 club for World Heritage listings, ”G Kishan Reddy tweeted. Read also | PM Modi urges ministers to quickly resolve OBC reservation issue in All India Quota state medical schools The decision to put Dholavira on the prestigious list was taken during the ongoing 44th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee held online and chaired by China on Tuesday. “Dholavira: a Harappan city, in India, has just been inscribed on the @UNESCO #World Heritage list. Congratulation ! UNESCO tweeted. BREAKDOWN! Dholavira: a Harappan city, in #India, has just been registered on the @UNESCO # World heritage List. Congratulations! https://t.co/X7SWIos7D9 # 44WHC pic.twitter.com/bF1GUB2Aga UNESCO # Education #Sciences #Culture (@UNESCO) July 27, 2021 Gujarat has three World Heritage sites so far – Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan and Ahmedabad. The session had previously named the Rudreswara Temple in Telangana, also known as the Ramappa Temple, as a World Heritage Site. Watch | Discussed Covid situation, Bengal projects with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

