Carrying out Jokowi’s order, BIN organizes door-to-door vaccination in Serang





Merdeka.com – The State Intelligence Agency has again carried out door-to-door vaccinations to accelerate the achievement of herd immunity goals. This time, mass vaccinations took place in Islamic boarding schools and residents of Tanjung Teja sub-district, Serang district, Banten. BIN has a mandate from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as part of the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19. The reason is that the government is targeting 3 million people to receive vaccines per day. “According to President Jokowi’s government program for vaccines, it can reach 3 million 1 day, so from all Institutions, Ministries, Local Governments, TNIThe national police are implementing vaccines everywhere to achieve collective immunity, ”said the head of the Banten Regional Intelligence Agency (Kabinda) Brigadier General Cahyono Cahya Angkasa in his statement on Tuesday 27/7. Cahyono said the Covid-19 rate was relatively high in Banten. One of the red zones in Banten is Serang Regency. For this reason, BIN speeds up vaccination in the region. “The BIN is coordinating with the regional government, Timkes, then TNI-Polri to jointly deliver a mass door-to-door vaccine. Incidentally, in this sub-district, this is the first door-to-door implementation to accelerate the formation of collective immunity or immunity in the community of Tanjung Teja sub-district. With the formation of collective immunity, we will be able to actively lead a normal life, ”added Cahyono. He also called on residents not to be swayed by deceptive vaccination hoaxes on various social media. This vaccine, Cahyono, is very important because the Covid-19 is real and has already taken its toll. “My appeal to the public is not to be afraid, not to be swayed by hoaxes, because these hoaxes are fake news, deceptive news. That is why we sent officials until the president also come down to administer vaccines to the people. While everyone is healthy, the government has fought hard to keep its people healthy, ”Cahyono concluded. Note that the agenda took place in seven provinces. Total vaccination with a total of 15,000 doses. While the basic food and vitamins each up to 15 thousand packets. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi supports the Covid-19 vaccination program by the door-to-door method. Jokowi considers this vaccination program to be very good because it can reach a larger community. “Good. Door-to-door is good, it means we come house to house wanting the vaccine to be injected immediately. I think this door-to-door program is very good,” Jokowi said during dialogue and review of immunization programs. for students and door-to-door vaccinations through video conferences, Wednesday (7/14). [ray]

