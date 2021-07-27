Trump officials can testify about former president’s actions leading to insurgency, Justice Department decides





Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.

CNN –

The Justice Department has officially refused to assert executive privilege for the potential testimony of at least some witnesses related to the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, a person briefed on the matter said.

The ruling paves the way for some former Justice Department officials to testify to what they witnessed in the chaotic days between former President Donald Trump’s November election loss and early January when he tried to use the Department of Justice and other means to assert false claims that he won.

Among the potential witnesses that a special committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency is expected to seek testimony from is Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general in late December and until the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Rosen and other justice officials were at the center of a campaign to lobby Trump and other White House officials to back up his allegations of electoral fraud. Frustrated that the Justice Department could not find evidence of fraud, Trump considered replacing Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, another Justice Department official who has expressed support for the fraud allegations. Rosen and a group of senior Justice officials were preparing to step down if Clark was appointed acting attorney general.

The decision of the Ministry of Justice applies to former employees of the Justice. Other potential witnesses the committee may wish to hear, such as former White House officials, may be subject to a different standard under executive privilege.

DOJ informed former officials in a letter Monday that they were free to testify without restriction and regardless of any potential privilege, according to a copy of a letter reviewed by CNN.

The House Oversight Committees and the Senate Judiciary had asked the department to allow certain former officials to testify about their interactions with Trump and other White House officials, according to the letter. The new select committee investigating the Capitol riot may seek similar testimony.

The extraordinary events in this case constitute exceptional circumstances justifying an accommodation to Congress in this case, the letter from Bradley Weinsheimer, assistant deputy attorney general said.

The letter notes that the department consulted with the White House’s office of advisers, which conveyed President Joe Bidens’ decision not to invoke executive privilege.

A Trump lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move is one of two politically sensitive cases facing Attorney General Merrick Garland this week. Later Tuesday, the Justice Department faces a deadline to tell a federal judge whether it is considering protecting Rep. Mo Brooks, who is accused in a lawsuit brought by Rep. Eric Swallwell over the rally speech Brooks arsonist in front of the pro-Trump crowd ahead of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.

05:09 – Source: CNN

‘Shameful!’ Capitol officer confronts lawmakers minimizing riot

Brooks argued that the Justice Department should take charge of his defense because he was acting as a congressman during the political rally.

Some liberals have criticized Garland for his efforts to restore institutional standards to the Department of Justice, including aligning himself with some Trump-era decisions made by the department. Among these: The Justice Department continued to defend the former president in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her and suing the former president for defamation.

This story has been updated with additional details from the DOJ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/27/politics/doj-executive-privilege-trump-capitol-riot/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos