Turkish independent media brace for further crackdown | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – Rights groups are alarmed by a Turkish official’s announcement of new legislation and controls on foreign funding of social media in Turkey. Dokuz8 Haber is one of the many Turkish news portals launched on social media in recent years, offering independent journalism. Like many others, he receives support from foreign sources. But this month, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish president’s chief communications officer, accused the foreign-funded media of acting as a fifth column in Turkey, undermining the government, he said, at the request from foreign powers. Dokuz8 editor-in-chief Gokhan Bicici rejects the allegation, saying the attack is a response to the portal’s success in challenging what he says is the government’s grip on the media. “90% of the mainstream media control the government (under government control). But they are faced with the fact that these media (are) no longer effective in having control over (in controlling) public opinion. They want to do legislation that directly targets independent and critical media organizations. They defend these regulations with the thesis (that) these media are supported by foreign governments to have the support of society, “Bicici said. Altun, in a statement, said new regulations would be introduced to monitor and control foreign media funding. The announcement was quickly condemned by rights groups. This year, the Parisian group Reporters Without Borders, RSF, ranked Turkey 143rd out of 180 countries in terms of media freedom. The group’s Turkish representative, Erol Onderoglu, said foreign funding plays a key role for independent media, as fear of government retaliation deters many Turkish citizens and businesses from providing financial support. “I am worried because it has always been very difficult in Turkey to develop a local system for funding independent journalism projects. Many serious news portals are so dynamic thanks to contributions from international donors. I think the government knows very well where to target, “Onderoglu said. Turkish authorities have also announced that they are considering new legislation to punish the dissemination of false information on social media. Atilla Yesilada, political analyst for Global Source Partners, says the threat of new controls coincides with the political challenges of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. “The main motivation is Erdogan’s declining approval ratings as we speak. Erdogan understands that one of the main pillars of his long reign is his ability to control the flow of information to the public. social media, YouTube and those alternative media (have) become the number one news source. And he’s getting desperate; we’ve got another wave of COVID – I think it’s started – and the economy is in a miserable state. , Yesilada said. Turkey is expected to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023, although some observers see increasing pressure on independent media as a sign that there could be early elections. But the government insists that any new measures are only aimed at protecting the integrity of the media and will be in line with international standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/press-freedom/turkeys-independent-media-brace-new-crackdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos