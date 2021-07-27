PoK election campaign turns ugly as rivals curse and peddle anti-Semitic language





Islamabad [Pakistan] July 27 (ANI): The election campaign in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) turned out to be the ugliest campaign in recent times, with leaders focusing on insulting their rivals in the instead of talking about problems concerning the electorate.

These leaders brought their personal hatred and mutual dislike into the electoral arena. They had no qualms about relegating PoK issues to the background and instead highlighting what they saw as the most damaging aspects of their rivals’ politics, Dawn reported. This dramatically reduced the level of the elections to street brawl, unwanted and sexist remarks by the minister. were an addendum to the situation when leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) peddled anti-Semitic language to mock their opponents. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party have both highlighted what they call rigging in various forms, even though the PPP won a respectable number of seats, Dawn reported. The PoK elections have once again shown that the Pakistani electoral system is incapable of conducting elections that could be accepted by the people. The PoK electoral commission failed to uphold transparency and credibility, the police and local administration for failing to secure life and property, and political parties for failing to recognize the weakness of the e system and showing the will and ability to reform it, Dawn reported. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan won 25 of 45 seats in the deadly violence-marred PoK parliamentary elections. An open revolt was observed in PoK as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the Pakistani army after reports of electoral manipulation. Earlier, PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said in a statement: “The assembly elections were nothing but a farce to deceive the people.” (ANI)

