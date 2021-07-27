The Chinese challenge: China is not a sprinter; Nazi Germany was undoubtedly

OPINION: In his opinion piece How confident can China be in its future? (July 16), Gerald Hensley makes convincing remarks about the many weaknesses of the Chinese political system. Indeed, the header of the Chinese challenge could apply just as well to the challenges that Chinese leaders face in their country as to the challenges that China presents to the world.

Turning to this world, Hensley draws parallels between Communist China and Nazi Germany. He argues that totalitarian governments both fear their own people and lack the mechanisms democracies have designed to correct their mistakes. They are not built for the long haul, they are designed for a sprint rather than a marathon.

But in this regard, the contrasts between Nazi Germany and Communist China go beyond the parallels.

The Nazi regime was undoubtedly a sprinter, perhaps best described as a meteor, doomed to self-destruction. Chinese Communists remember that the Long March are not sprinters, they are here for the long haul.

Both parties were founded at the end of World War I, but while the Nazis, who came to power in 1933, were destroyed 12 years later, the CCP has been in power since 1949, 60 years older than the nazi party. diets all the time.

Totalitarian regimes are not all cut from the same fabric. For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as his recent centenary speech to the CCP makes clear, the party’s long-term survival as a leading force in China is of central concern. And while Xi and the CCP may forgo the opportunity to be educated through election testing, they monitor the mood of the public in several ways, including mass surveillance, and may respond accordingly, as in the campaign against corruption within the party.

Caleb Carnie / Stuff Totalitarian regimes are not all cut from the same fabric, writes Malcolm McKinnon.

What about the applicability of the sprinter and not the long-distance runner scenario to foreign policy?

Hitler favored the sprint, the blitzkrieg dates only three years after his reign, in 1936, with the occupation of the Rhineland (admittedly more blitz than krieg). This culminated in Operation Barbarossa, the German invasion of the Soviet Union just five years later, an invasion that of course precipitated the downfall and utter destruction of the Nazi regime.

What about the CCP? Not much sprint to see in its international relations. It forcibly occupied Tibet and Xinjiang, but both were internationally recognized as Chinese territory. He fought a major war in 1950-1951, when UN forces, led by the United States, approached the Sino-Korean border, a few months after the Communists took power in Beijing. For the CCP, it was a defensive war, not like Hitler at all. He fought a border war with India in 1962, arguably another in 2020; went to war with the Soviet Union on their common border in 1969; fought a border war against Vietnam in 1978-79; and has fortified islands in the South China Sea.

It is hard to think of a greater contrast with Hitler 72 years old and only wars or border companies compared to 12 years old, the invasion of more than a dozen countries, the occupation of an entire continent and the outbreak of the most destructive and genocidal war in the world. already.

RNZ More and more New Zealanders are seeing China for the first time as a threat rather than a friend. At the same time, Kiwis also feel closer to many Asian countries than before and want to know more about them.

Beijing’s belligerent rhetoric over Taiwan has persisted since any prospect of an island takeover was blocked by the United States. It was in 1950. Such prudence, such patience would have been unbearable to Hitler.

All historical parallels can be treacherous, but some give more insight than others. The great rival of the hegemonic world power of the late 19th century, the British Empire, was the Russian Empire. Russia’s autocratic style of government, its brutal secret police, its treatment of dissidents, writers and activists were a slogan in Western chancelleries and in Western public opinion. The relentless Russification of recalcitrant minorities anticipates the hard way by more than a century Sinization of Uyghurs and Tibetans. Fighting Russia’s maneuvers in Balkan Europe, including its alleged desire to capture the Turkish capital Constantinople (Istanbul) was a staple of late 19th-century diplomacy.

Yet while it was an unpleasant political regime, Russia was not, any more than China today, a sprinter. Like contemporary China, it was a long-term survivor, commemorating 300 years of the Romanov’s dynastic rule in 1913. Its foreign policy (the Balkans a partial exception) was cautious and not adventurous.

Britain treated him accordingly. The games between the two empires the Great Game in Central Asia, for example, were just that, games and not much more. Britain and other Western powers called on the Romanov states to suppress the Polish uprising in 1863 and its vicious pogroms against its Jewish population. But Russia’s sovereignty over its troubled peripheries, be it Finland, Poland or the Baltic states, has never been directly challenged.

British leaders recognized that Russia, although an unpleasant political entity, was part of the world order and did not pose an existential threat to Britain or its empire. She was endured as an unwelcome but integral member of the community of states and the concert of the great powers.

Provided Malcolm McKinnon: As authoritarian and oppressive as the Beijing regime may be, it demonstrates neither the agitation of the Nazi regime nor the abject submission of its elite to the whims of an erratic and ultimately self-destructive leader.

That autocratic Russia had become Britain’s ally against an arguably less authoritarian and oppressive, but more expansionist power, Imperial Germany, in a conflagration that nearly destroyed European civilization and destroyed the Russian Empire , is one of the many tragic ironies in history.

As authoritarian and oppressive as the Beijing regime is, it demonstrates neither the agitation of the Nazi regime nor the abject submission of its elite to the whims of an erratic and ultimately self-destructive leader.

Moreover, given that the most pressing challenges facing global politics today is climate change, the pandemic calls for global solutions, a measure of realism and acceptance of China’s role in the order. global, on the part of other states, is common sense.

Malcolm McKinnon is a Wellington historian. He is the author, among others, of Independence and Foreign Policy: New Zealand in the World since 1935.