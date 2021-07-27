Washington Post calls on Democrats to subpoena Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Meadows for testimony on January 6





“Topping the list is precisely what then President Donald Trump did before, during and after the attack. How did he prepare his pre-insurgency speech, in which he told the crowd to fight? What would be the reaction of his audience. ? When did he know the pro-Trump mob was threatening the Capitol? Why did he only make moderate statements long after the danger was clear? Have Trump-Affiliated Rally Organizers Coordinate With Extremist Groups? The Post wrote in an op-ed on Tuesday.

Answering such questions calls for subpoena former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Mr Trumps’ daughter Ivanka and her husband, Senior White House adviser Jared KushnerJared Corey Kushner Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden’s Efforts on Journalists’ “Just Say We Won,” Giuliani Told Trump aides on Election Night: Book Rupert Murdoch told Fox News to call Arizona for Biden that night Elections: Book PLUS; and other White House contributors with useful information.

The committee is scheduled to begin its hearings on Tuesday, with panel members scheduled to hear from several police officers who were there when the attack began.

Five people died as a result of violence at the Capitol during the January 6 riot, including a Capitol police officer. A woman who entered the Capitol during the chaos was shot and killed by a security guard as the pro-Trump mob worked to break into the President’s Gallery just off the House floor.

Crowds overwhelmed Capitol Police, with several videos showing people using various objects as law enforcement weapons to cross barriers and enter the Capitol.

Some Republicans, and Trump himself, have attempted to label the incident less than violent. The former president at one point called for a rally where he addressed supporters ahead of the “love party” riots.

Federal law enforcement officials have said they believe far-right groups were involved in planning the attack, and the House panel will aim to find out what that planning involved and whether elected officials or officials. Members of the Trump administration were aware of these reported plans. .

“Investigators should hear from the leaders of extremist groups at the center of the violence. How did they prepare? What was their goal? The committee should also hear from officials from the Justice Department and Capitol Police who did not anticipated the riot, ”the Post wrote. “Why didn’t intelligence officials across government seem aware of the warnings that were all over social media? Republicans? Why did the National Guard take so long to arrive?

A successful investigation, the newspaper’s editors wrote, would lay the groundwork for a plan to prevent a future attack.

“Finally, the investigation should lead to recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such political violence, with particular emphasis on how the government monitors domestic extremism,” the editorial concludes. “As they go about their work, lawmakers on the broadly Democratic panel must quell the urge to make it partisan that Republicans claim it will instead behave like the investigators the nation needs.”

