Bank fraud: Narendra Modi’s government takes comprehensive action to tackle fraudulent incidents





According to information received from RBI, the number of cases of fraud of Rs 500 crore and more reported by public sector banks / Indian banks (except foreign banks) / selected financial institutions is 79 cases in 2019 -20, 73 cases in 2020- 21 and 13 cases in 2021-22 (until June 30, 2021). This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kisnrao Karad, in a written response to a question to Rajya Sabha today. The Minister further stated that the RBI Master Circular on Fraud, 2015, observes that frauds are committed by unscrupulous borrowers through various methods, including, among others, fraudulent discounting of instruments, fraudulent assignment pledged / mortgaged actions, embezzlement, criminal negligence and poor managerial failure of fide on the part of borrowers. The main circular also refers to certain other methods, including counterfeit instruments, manipulated ledgers, fictitious accounts, unauthorized credit facilities, fraudulent foreign exchange transactions, exploitation of multiple banking arrangements and deficiencies. from third parties playing a role in sanctioning credit. /disbursement.Yes Bank fraud case: Karnataka police obtain crucial evidence. Giving details of measures taken by the government to reduce the incidence of bank fraud, the minister said they include,among others, the following: The government has published a framework for detection, reporting, investigation, etc. timely regarding high-value bank frauds to public sector banks (PSBs), for a systemic and comprehensive audit of the inherited stock of their non-performing assets (NPAs), which provides, inter alias, that- All accounts exceeding Rs. 50 crore, if classified as NPA, be reviewed by banks for possible fraud, and a report submitted to the Banking Committee for NPA review on the findings of this survey ; A review should be initiated for intentional default immediately after reporting fraud to RBI; and that a borrower report be sought from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau in the event that an account becomes NPA. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 was enacted to deter economic offenders from evading the process of Indian law by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts. The law provides for the seizure of the property of a fugitive economic offender, the confiscation of the property of these offenders and the prohibition for the offender to defend himself against any civil action. PSOs have been advised to obtain a certified copy of the passport of promoters / directors and other authorized signatories of companies benefiting from loan facilities over Rs. 50 crore and, decide to publish photographs of voluntary defaults, in accordance with instructions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and in accordance with their policy approved by the Board of Directors and strictly ensure the rotational transfer of officials / employees. PSB leaders have also been empowered to issue requests for the publication of warning circulars. To enforce auditing standards and ensure the quality of audits, the government established the National Financial Reporting Authority as an independent regulatory body. Instructions / notices have been issued by the government to PSBs to decide to publish photographs of voluntary defaults, in terms of RBI instructions and in accordance with their policy approved by the Board of Directors, and to obtain a certified copy of the passport promoters / directors and other authorized signatories of companies benefiting from loan facilities of over Rs. 50 crore. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on July 27, 2021 at 9:44 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).

