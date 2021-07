Crocs commits to becoming a zero net company by 2030

What happened: On July 26, Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, announced a strategic sustainability initiative aimed at becoming a net zero business by 2030. To achieve this goal, Crocs goes one step further through sustainable ingredients, packaging, investments in resource use and innovative solutions for product survival. Today, with its straightforward approach to design, materials and manufacture, the iconic Crocs Classic shoe already has a low carbon footprint, according to CO2 equivalent calculations done in-house and verified by a third party. Crocs is also finalizing its approach to a more sustainable bio-sourced Croslite ™ material, the predominant material in its shoes, to achieve its vegan brand manifesto by the end of 2021. In addition, corporate and consumer initiated donation, recycling and re-commerce programs have also been launched to give Crocs footwear a second life. And Crocs continues to explore ways to minimize the impact of production scrap, including ways to switch to renewables in its offices and distribution centers. As Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs, said, “Taking action to reduce our environmental footprint by implementing more sustainable practices across our business is the right thing to do for Crocs. “ Beyond its environmental commitment, Crocs also announced the publication of an annual ESG report in early 2022 to update its sustainability journey. The Jing socket: Chinese consumers are more aware of sustainability issues than ever before, primarily driven by states’ call for green consumption. In September 2020, President Xi Jinping announced that China would peak its CO2 emissions before 2030 and target carbon neutrality by 2060. As such, the Crocs movement aligns with China’s environmental and political stance. In addition to tackling its environmental footprint, Crocs underscores its brand’s goal as a vocal advocate for community and inclusiveness rooted in governance, transparency and accountability. The COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated a shift towards conscious consumption and a growing awareness of brand value chains, leading Crocs to seize this opportunity to connect with China’s awakened shoppers. The Jing socket reports on major news and presents our editorial teams’ analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated debates arising on Chinese social media.

