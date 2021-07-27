The Trump wing keeps digging deeper into conspiracy theories





“Once we have this symposium, how come the paths of Donald Trump?” The first would be, once we have the symposium, on the night of the 12th or the 13th in the morning, if everyone has seen it, including the administration who is there now and who did not win, maybe being, you know, Biden and Harris would say, hey, we’re here to protect the country and quit! “

Lindell is hosting a cyber-symposium ending August 12 to examine various debunked theories about voter fraud. And yes, he’s trying to spark interest in said symposium with these outlandish claims.

Then there’s Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s former White House doctor, who irresponsibly speculates that Biden will be forced to resign or that the 25th Amendment will be invoked against him because of his health.

“Something serious is going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think he’s either going to resign or they’re going to convince him to step down in the near future for medical issues or they ‘ gonna have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man now, “Jackson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week.

(Box: How the American Medical Association allows Jackson, a registered medical practitioner, to make scandalous and false claims about the health of the incumbent President of the United States? But I digress …)

What about these laughable predictions of imminent resignation? Simply this: The Republican Party has allowed Trump every moment as he has spent the past six years encouraging and promoting conspiracy theories – from the father of Ted Cruz involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy to caucuses. of 2020 Iowa being somehow stolen from Donald Trump’s phones in Trump Tower were bugged by the Obama administration for the big lie that Trump actually won the 2020 election – from a one way or another.

Meanwhile, a complete lack of trust among Trump supporters in the mainstream media, as well as a general collapse of a shared reality that extends across partisan lines, also played a key role in allowing for such fantasies to fester.

Need proof of the dangerousness of promulgating conspiracy theories? Look no further than today’s Special House Committee hearing to examine what happened in the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol. This Trump-driven insurgency left more than 100 police officers injured, five people killed and more than 500 indicted by the Justice Department.

When the ground has been plowed for so long – and so successfully by the conservative media and some of the president’s most vocal supporters – is it any surprise that we see ridiculous allegations like Biden’s resignation gaining oxygen among the Trump base?

It’s not. Which doesn’t make it better. But reveals that Trump’s influence within the GOP – and the country as a whole – remains vast despite no longer holding any elected office.

