Netherlands among top five Indonesian investors in first half





Singapore continues to lead the main investor countries, followed by Hong Kong, China, then the Netherlands and South Korea Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Netherlands was among the top five investors in Indonesia in the first half of 2021, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in his report on making the investments, presented here on Tuesday. “Singapore remains at the top of the main investor countries, followed by Hong Kong, China, then the Netherlands and South Korea. We can see right now that the domination of Asian countries over our country’s investments could start to erode, ”Minister Lahadalia said. According to ministry records, Singapore remained the top investor in Indonesia with an investment completion of US $ 4.7 billion during the period January-June 2021. Hong Kong followed second with an investment of US $ 2.3 billion, followed by China (US $ 1.7 billion), the Netherlands (US $ 1.3 billion) and South Korea (US $ 1.1 billion). Related News: Government Should Aggressively Attract Investment: Apindo Based on investment data for the second quarter of 2021, Singapore took the top spot with an investment achievement of US $ 2.1 billion, followed by Hong Kong (US $ 1.4 billion), Netherlands (US $ 1.1 billion), Japan (US $ 700 million), and China ($ 600 million). “In the first quarter of 2021, the European countries ranked in the top five were Switzerland, then the Netherlands took third place in the second quarter. It showed a positive impression that the international community, especially European investors, remained confident to invest in Indonesia, ”said Lahadalia. After the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union on January 31, 2021, the Netherlands is serving as the continent’s new investment hub, he added. Related news: Oil palm attracts largest share of agricultural FDI in 2015-21 The Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council has set the total realization of investments at 442.8 trillion rupees (approximately $ 303.9 billion) in the second quarter of 2021, he said. The investment included making foreign investments of 228.5 trillion rupees (approximately US $ 156.8 billion) and domestic investments of 214.3 trillion rupees (approximately US $ 147.1 billion). Total investment recorded up to the second quarter of 2021 is only 49.2% of the investment target of 900 trillion rupees (about $ 617.8 billion) set by President Joko Widodo, Lahadalia said. . Related News: Indonesia Reports Rs 223 Trillion Investment in Second Quarter Related News: National Travelers Vaccination Card Required in Level 3 and 4 Zones

