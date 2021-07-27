The Guardian’s take on a criminal blitz: Boris Johnson won’t make you feel safer | Editorial





Boris Johnson was a journalist who wanted to be prime minister. Now in Downing Street, he seems happiest when he makes the headlines in the right-wing press. Sunday his plan lightning crime was on the front page of the Sunday Express. On Monday, his Home Secretary told readers of the Daily mail this shell cleans the streets of thugs. At best, the government’s proposals are irrelevant to tackling crime or making people feel safer. More likely, they will create perverse incentives and make a bad situation worse. Policies fail on their own terms. Chain gangs are not a good deterrent to criminals. They did not arrest them in the United States. This stupid coup will stigmatize a generation of delinquents. there is good evidence that a stop and search have minimal effects on crime levels, so why persist with a tactic that lowers trust levels? Marking of those released from prison could help reduce recidivism rates. But why devote resources to tagging burglars and not violent offenders? Whitehall knows that a punitive approach is likely to have a negligible effect on levels of delinquency. But that’s not the point. The Prime Minister wants to send a message to reassure socially conservative voters. Mr Johnson’s goal is to wrest ground from his rivals. Opinion polls to suggest that 60% of voters think the government is mismanaging the issue of crime. The work was operator this mistrust. Senior police officials fear that as the lockdown is lifted there will be an increase in violent crime, shoplifting, break-ins and alcohol-fueled brawls. The political blitz gives Mr Johnson’s team something to say in the coming months, even if it is just a list of unenforceable but harsh punishments. The Prime Minister asks a lot of the police, while giving little in return. His rhetoric may well appeal to the grassroots, but they would clearly and rightly prefer a decent salary increase. Downing Streets plans to recruit 20,000 agents helps undo a decade of cuts, but 18,000 support staff will not be replaced. The money is allocated in such a way that some regions lose out: the West Midlands will be, it seems, it will remain 900 officers less than the number it had in 2010. Mr Johnson is also not listening to police chiefs. Earlier this year, the outgoing Merseyside Police Chief told the Guardian that reducing poverty and inequality is the best way to reduce crime and thwart attempts by criminals to attract poor young people. He was right. Young people in disadvantaged neighborhoods don’t need chain gangs, they need youth clubs. But the government is not listening. Instead, the strategy is based on rebuilding the reputation of the Conservatives on law and order. Mr Johnson thinks the prison is working and says he will spend $ 4 billion to build new prisons. Many suspect that they will never be built. With the reopening of the courts, the prison population is expected to increase by a quarter over the next five years and could reached 99,000. Prisons are not turning people away from crime. Overcrowding is one of the main reasons why prisons fail to rehabilitate people. England, Scotland and Wales have the highest prison rates in Western Europe. A better policy would be to send fewer people to prison, use alternative sentences and improve rehabilitation. But that would require Mr Johnson to challenge the right-wing press on the insanity of draconian criminal justice rather than endlessly chasing the next cheap headline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/27/the-guardian-view-on-a-blitz-boris-johnson-wont-make-you-feel-safer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

