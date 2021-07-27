Why Xi Jinping makes investors very nervous

And shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan fell more than 12% in trade on Tuesday, after Beijing unveiled new rules regarding the treatment of drivers.

Foreign investors fear they will not be spared as companies are brought to heel as part of Xis’ campaign to exercise tighter control over the Chinese economy.

And they fear the crackdown on private tuition groups, which has followed Beijing’s long campaign to curb its tech giants, shows that no sector of the economy is immune.

Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma was the first to take the brunt of Beijing’s new regulatory resolution.

The founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba had the temerity to criticize Chinese regulators at a financial conference last October.

The following month, Beijing went offline and was to be the successful IPO of Ant Group, the fintech giant Ma created out of Alibaba.

Beijing was undoubtedly offended by Mas’s lack of deference to his authority.

But, more importantly, Chinese authorities are increasingly uncomfortable with the power of big tech platforms that control the personal data of hundreds of millions of users.

Beijing’s view is that this data is owned by the state rather than private companies. And it’s putting increasing pressure on Chinese tech giants to share their proprietary customer information with public groups.

As a result, Ant Group is currently in talks to share some of its data on more than one billion Chinese consumers who use its Alipay app to spend or invest their money.

But Ant Group isn’t the only Chinese tech group to feel the wrath of regulators.

Chinese ridesharing giant Didi Global, China’s most popular ridesharing app, with some 377 million annual active users, has also felt Beijing’s wrath.

Late last month, Didi continued its initial $ 4.4 billion ($ 6 billion) public offering in New York City, even though Chinese regulators have recommended a delay.

This insubordination was quickly sanctioned. Days after its publication, China’s internet regulator ordered Didi to undergo a cybersecurity exam and banned the traffic calls group from accepting new users.

The company’s stock price, which traded as high as US $ 16.90 at the start of the month, has now fallen to US $ 8.04.

But technology platforms are not the only cause of investor unease. They are also worried about their exposure to the heavily indebted Chinese real estate development group Evergrande.

The general consensus is that Beijing will not allow a messy ending from the world’s most indebted real estate developer, who is grappling with some $ 100 billion in interest-bearing debt.

But investors fear that the developer, led by billionaire Hui Ka Yan, will struggle to repay the group’s huge debts, given Beijing’s strategy to reduce debt in the real estate sector with its three-line policy. red.

These concerns triggered a further drop of 14.6% in the share price of the Hong Kong-listed property developer on Tuesday. Evergrandes stock price has now fallen 72% in the past year, while its offshore bonds are trading at a steep discount to face value.

Beijing’s crackdown could cause contagion in other capital markets, especially as it increasingly dictates the rules for foreign online gamers.

US tech giants, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they may cease offering their services in the city due to planned changes to data protection laws that affect them. would hold responsible for the malicious sharing of personal information. in line.

A letter sent by the industry group that includes America’s Three Tech giants said companies feared rules planned to fight doxing or putting people’s personal information online so that they could be harassed would put their employees in danger of criminal investigation or prosecution.

What’s more, there is growing unease that Beijing may be planning an even more severe crackdown on its tech giants.

In an opinion piece published on Swiss financial media platform The Market, Anne Stevenson-Yang claimed Beijing’s action against Didi was a wake-up call for investors in Chinese internet giants such as ‘Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.

As for investing in Chinese listed companies after the continued house arrest of China’s most visible and successful billionaire Jack Ma, founder of the company with the largest IPO in history, one wonders what it will take for the US market to understand that Chinese companies are simply not investable.

Stevenson-Yang, the co-founder of J Capital Research, predicts that Beijing will eventually take tough action against capital outflows by limiting the Chinese internet giants’ use of variable interest entities (VIEs).

The most valuable parts of the internet in China, such as search algorithms, new reports and video rights, are legally owned by Chinese nationals, she writes.

Public market investors participate in corporate profits by proxy: they own VIE offshore holding companies that have contractual rights to the profit streams of onshore companies.

But, she adds, the contracts are legally questionable.

At present, she said, China’s door is closed to inbound traffic internet content and other forms of media, other channels of cultural influence, many types of inbound travelers and to many imports.

On the other hand, she argues, for capital, the front door remains wide open, but the exit is more and more closed.

Policies regarding IPO approvals, VIEs, internet control, anti-monopoly regulation, and investment policy all have to do with the capture and retention of hard currency.