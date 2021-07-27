Minister Risma: The social assistance program worked before PPKM level 4





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Ministry of Social Affairs seeks to accelerate the distribution of social assistance in the form of cash (BST), food (BPNT) and the Family Hope Program (PKH) for areas affected by PPKM level 4. “The PKH, the BPNT / Sembako Card and the BST are the existing social aid. This means that the program worked before the application of the PPKM level 4 policy, ”Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini or Risma said in a statement on Monday July 26, 2021. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Perum Bulog distribute 10 kg of rice to beneficiaries. The government is also allocating cash assistance of 15.1 trillion rupees to 10 million beneficiaries over two months, for May and June 2021. This assistance is paid in July 2021 to the tune of 600,000 rupees per beneficiary. BPNT’s allocation of Rs 42.3 trillion has targeted 18.8 million beneficiaries. There will be two additional months, for July and August, of Rp 200,000 per beneficiary per month which have been channeled through the Association of Public Banks (Himbara). The budget of the PKH is 28.3 trillion rupees for 10 million beneficiaries with three components, which include health, education and social protection. The health component includes pregnant / postpartum women / breastfeeding women and toddlers. The education component includes primary / equivalent, lower secondary / equivalent and secondary / equivalent students, and the social assistance component includes older people and people with disabilities. The latest program will provide aid to a whole new 5.9 million beneficiaries. The data are proposed by local authorities with an index of Rp 200,000 / beneficiary over the entire period July-December 2021. For this purpose, the Ministry of Social Affairs has allocated a budget of Rp 7,800 billion. In addition, the Ministry of Social Affairs also distributed 5 kg of rice aid specifically to informal sector workers affected by the pandemic in Java and Bali. Beneficiaries include food stall owners, street vendors, motorcycle taxi drivers, casual workers, day laborers, contract workers, and those unable to work due to restrictions. The social assistance program follows President Joko Widodo’s decision on the implementation of PPKM level 4. Read: Round of government grants for Covid-19 social assistance as PPKM level 4 extended ANTARA | MAUDEY K. SETYAKUSUMA (Intern)

