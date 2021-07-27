Senator Rob Portman asked ex-President Donald Trump to back the pending infrastructure deal





WASHINGTON, DC – US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio has called on former President Donald Trump to back the infrastructure deal he has been negotiating for weeks with the Biden administration and a bipartisan group of US senators.

Portman said he told Trump the package was consistent with what he was trying to achieve as president and that Trump should take credit for starting the Republican discussion by proposing a package of $ 1.5 trillion infrastructure during his campaign.

Trump posted a message on his official website on Monday to attack the ongoing deal. He said: who are these RINO Republicans who are so determined to give the radical left Democrats a big and beautiful victory over infrastructure? Republican voters will never forget their name, nor the people of our country!

Portman said the deal he was negotiating would be in line with Trump’s wishes by not affecting tax cuts adopted in 2017 during Trump’s tenure, despite what Democrats wanted to do and what the Biden administration had proposed. Portman said the pending deal removed basic infrastructure from the $ 2.65 trillion package initially offered by Biden and advanced it on a bipartisan basis without raising taxes, which he said would hurt to the economy.

I hope the president (Trump) will ultimately be in favor, Portman told reporters on Tuesday. I will try to keep him informed of what is going on, because I think it is important that we continue to have it bipartisan. It is not a victory for one party or the other, in my opinion, it is a victory for the American people.

Portman did not say when he spoke to Trump or how Trump responded to Portman’s request. The Portmans press office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Portman said he had not heard any member of Congress discuss Trump’s statement on the infrastructure package, and expressed confidence that, given the support for infrastructure improvements in Congress and in the country, the negotiators will be able to sort out the remaining issues in the coming days.

These latter issues are always difficult in the end because they tend to be the hardest, Portman said.

He said an unresolved question is how much money to provide for public transport such as buses and commuter trains. Even though his group has offered unprecedented investments in public transit, Portman said some Democrats are opposed to their suggestions, so we’re trying to respond to them.

Other unresolved issues include funding for water infrastructure, broadband and infrastructure banking, Portman said.

I think we have solutions and I hope in the next few days we will be able to put it all together, said Portman.

He said the package will include an unprecedented amount of money for major structurally deficient bridges, such as the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River, which connects Cincinnati with neighboring areas of Kentucky.

That would be, I think, top of any list, in terms of being able to compete and receive federal funding, said Portman.

Portman said the bill would provide a one-time additional $ 579 billion in credit as a boost to our country’s infrastructure, to upgrade it. He said the White House claims the bill would spend $ 1.2 trillion, including money that would have been spent on infrastructure anyway, even without its passage. He said the money could be used to fund major highway projects in the Cleveland area or the Port of Cleveland that could take up to 20 years.

This funding will disappear over time, which is one of the reasons it has no impact on inflation, as there will be virtually no money spent this year or next, said Portman. These are not ready-to-go projects. These are long-term investments in durable assets, large infrastructure projects.

Portman also told reporters he was concerned about House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’s decision to dismiss two Republicans – Indianas Jim Banks and Ohios Jim Jordan – whom Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy wanted to nominate. to a special bipartisan House of Representatives committee to investigate the June 6 riot on the United States Capitol is not the way to have a bipartisan effort seen as legitimate by both sides. He called his actions unprecedented.

Right now our country is already far too divided and that only makes it worse, Portman said. I believe January 6 needs to be looked at and looked at in a serious, non-partisan, not just bipartisan, non-partisan way. We need the facts.

