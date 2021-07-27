Pak and Saudi Arabia to work together to ensure regional stability





Islamabad, Jul 27 (UNI) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, during a day-long visit to the Pakistani capital, said on Tuesday that the two countries agreed to work together to ensure stability in their respective regions.

Addressing a press conference after talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi here, Prince Faisal said security and stability are the key to economic prosperity and therefore Pakistan and Arabia Arabia had agreed to work together to ensure stability in their respective regions.

“We agreed to work [together] on regional issues, be it Kashmir, Palestine or Yemen. We will work together to ensure stability in our two regions, ”Faisal said after delegation-level talks with Qureshi, Dawn reported.

Faisal, who arrived earlier today, also said the kingdom is seeking to expand the dimensions of its relations with Pakistan through the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SP-SCC).

The SP-SCC, co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was established after the two leaders signed an agreement in this regard in May during Imran’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister said he was in Pakistan “to follow up on the important visit” of Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May.

He said he hoped the council would prove to be an “important step” in bringing bilateral relations to new levels, and that he believed the SP-SCC would be a “more effective tool” for strengthening bilateral cooperation. between the two countries.

The Saudi foreign minister said strengthening economic ties had been at the center of his talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

“We have focused a lot on the economics of the relationship and the opportunities to expand it beyond traditional investment areas.”

The Saudi foreign minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share ties that “go back decades and are based on brotherhood.”

“We have supported each other in many areas and will continue to do so,” he said, adding that his government appreciates the contribution of the Pakistani community to the economy of Saudi Arabia and is working to expand his opportunities in the kingdom.

Earlier in the press conference, Qureshi called relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “historic”, saying the two countries were “very comfortable” with the way things were developing on the front. bilateral.

“What we are focusing on now is improving our economic ties through strengthening bilateral trade and promoting investment,” he said, adding that the two countries aim to achieve this through the creation and activation of the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Advisory Council.

Qureshi said in interviews with his Saudi counterpart that he discussed how the body would be structured and what their work plan should be to that end.

“We have [also] decided that there would be a focal person in the foreign ministry here and in Saudi Arabia to oversee progress on the bilateral front, ”he said, adding that this would allow them to review the bilateral relations of an “institutionalized way”.

The Foreign Minister identified Vision 2030, a national transformation plan introduced by the Saudi government, as an area in which Pakistan could contribute.

“Our qualified and semi-qualified professionals can [significant] contributions to Vision 2030, ”he said.

Qureshi said he and the Saudi foreign minister also discussed opportunities for Saudi investors to invest in special economic zones under the China-Pakistan economic corridor.

Qureshi thanked Prince Faisal and the Saudi government for its “unwavering support” to Pakistan on matters relating to the Financial Action Task Force and on the Kashmir issue.

“They [Saudi Arabia] demonstrated clarity and consistency in their support to Pakistan [on the Kashmir issue]. “

In addition, he said, he had a discussion on the development of the situation in Afghanistan with Prince Faisal and their approach on the matter was the same.

Previously, Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat was received by Prime Minister Tahir Ashrafi’s special assistant at Nur Khan air base.

