EU warns Erdogan against opening ghost town in Cyprus





ATHENS (Reuters) – The EU on Tuesday called on Turkey (July 27) to reverse its plans to open the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha, announced during a controversial visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the island divided. The bloc of 27 nations, which includes the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, condemned “Turkey’s unilateral measures and unacceptable announcements.” Publicity Publicity Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced last week that they would open the old complex, abandoned since Ankara invaded the island in 1974. A statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized the plans as violating a series of United Nations resolutions. The EU would consider using “the instruments and options at its disposal to defend its interests,” he said. In Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also condemned Erdogan’s comments. Publicity Publicity “The new Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus must be unequivocally condemned,” he said. The latest statements have undermined UN resolutions and the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the long-standing dispute over the island’s division, he added. Mitsotakis was speaking after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Anastasiades said he made it clear to Athens that they were ready to resume talks with Ankara under UN mediation and on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions. Publicity – UN condemnation – Varosha – once the celebrity playground and nicknamed a “Jewel of the Mediterranean” – has been a fenced-in ghost town for decades, its old luxury hotels overgrown with weeds. Erdogan pledged that “Varosha will return to life” during his visit to mark the 47th anniversary of the invasion that divided Cyprus. The Turkish military restored public access to parts of the Varosha waterfront last year and since then a main thoroughfare, Demokratias Avenue, has also been cleaned up. Erdogan, in a speech during his visit, also insisted on a two-state solution for the island – an idea strongly rejected by the two EU members, the Republic of Cyprus and Brussels. On Friday, the UN Security Council also condemned Erdogan’s call for two states in Cyprus and the pressure to reopen the seaside resort emptied of Greek Cypriots. Turkey’s latest steps in Cyprus risk derailing efforts to improve Ankara-EU relations after rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. The EU is dangling a series of incentives for Erdogan, including billions of euros to help refugees from Syria, if he keeps his promises to mend strained ties with the bloc. Turkish troops captured the northern third of Cyprus in 1974 in response to a failed coup in Nicosia aimed at reuniting the country with Greece. The island has since been divided between the Republic of Cyprus ruled by the Greek Cypriots and the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is recognized only by Turkey.

