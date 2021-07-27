Trump says he would like to see Chris Sununu challenge Hassan





Former President Trump Donald Trump Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by Trump Jr. petrol bombs overtakes DeSantis as GOP’s most popular figure in new poll: Axios Trump backs Ken Paxton against George P. Bush in race Texas Attorney General PLUS encourages New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuPoll: Potential Sununu-Hassan clash in New Hampshire, Schumer dead heat, Tim Scott leading as pace of Senate fundraising picks up Hassan Raises second-quarter PLUS (R) record of 0.25 million to enter 2022 Senate race.

In an interview with conservative radio host Howie Carr, Trump said he wanted to see Sununu challenge Senator Maggie HassanMargaret (Maggie) HassanPoll: A potential Sununu-Hassan clash in New Hampshire, a bipartisan group says he still on track after Senate setback The Democrat calls on the Olympics to rectify the situation after the Paralympian abandons the MORE games (DN.H.), which is running for re-election next year.

I’d love to see him run, Trump said, adding that Sununu would probably be the highest.

The former president also repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by voter fraud and corruption, alleging that he did indeed win the state despite President Biden’s endorsement of Joe BidenTrump Ken Paxton vs. George P. Bush in the Texas Attorney General’s Race. GOP lawmakers call on Cuba to meet with Cuba. Biden For families, sending money to Cuba shouldn’t be a 7-point political victory over football.

With single-seat Republicans reclaiming their Senate majority, the GOP is keen to recruit Sununu into the New Hampshire race, believing his reputation as a popular governor may help the party overthrow a closely watched seat next year.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Trump Jr. overtakes DeSantis as GOP’s most popular figure in new poll: Axios House dismisses GOP efforts to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel . Senators scramble to save the infrastructure deal PLUS (R-Ky.) And Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), have openly tried to lure Sununu into the race, although the governor has so far refrained from making a decision.

On Tuesday, his office released a statement rejecting Trump’s claims about the 2020 presidential election without responding to the president’s remarks on the 2022 Senate race.

The former president was misinformed. The state performed a manual recount for every constituency where there was a request and every result across the state was verified, Sununus’s office said in a statement, according to WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH.

There was absolutely no evidence of fraud or corruption in our election, proving that New Hampshire’s system remains the gold standard for electoral integrity, he added.

Still, Democrats are eager to tie Sununu to Trump, making comments from former presidents on a possible Senate bid by the governor of New Hampshire as an endorsement.

Chris Sununu should be embarrassed to receive such a toxic endorsement from Donald Trump, Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement. While supporting Sununus’ potential Senate candidacy, Trump has deeply insulted the integrity of our election and our state’s proud democratic tradition.

