Jokowi pushes for flexibility and a progressive approach to higher education





Old universities should be rejuvenated by updating old curricula, learning systems, management and strategies to remain competitive today. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged higher education institutions not to close or limit disciplines or subjects too rigidly so that learning can remain relevant to the dynamics of needs industrial. “Do not be too rigid on the disciplines (subjects). If so, not only graduates who are trying to build their future will face challenges, but also universities, where they cannot create relevance in a world in rupture, “Jokowi pointed out at a XVII virtual campus convention and the annual meeting of the Indonesian Rectors’ Forum XXIII year 2021, to which he joined Tuesday from Jakarta. All kinds of professions today need graduates with hybrid knowledge and skills, he noted. “The old universities should be rejuvenated by updating the old programs, learning systems, management and strategies to remain competitive today,” he advised. For young universities, this is a golden opportunity to use new methods with modern programs and management models, he said. “Young universities don’t have to shed old working traditions. New universities have the opportunity to apply cutting-edge systems, advanced programs and contemporary business models,” Jokowi explained. “Today’s era, often disrupted by technology, will give space and opportunities to (educational) newcomers,” he said. Therefore, campuses need to be more progressive and build new systems of work or learning so that university graduates are competitive human resources and can help Indonesia outperform other countries, he said. “The government is working hard to develop a political ecosystem conducive to the creation of new, more productive and efficient methods. I hope that higher education institutions should be more progressive in building new systems to prepare the future of our students and prepare Indonesia to be ahead of other countries, ”said the president. Related News: Higher Education Institutions Invited to Produce Oxygen Concentrators

