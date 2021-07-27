Mountaineer Pak becomes youngest mountaineer in the world to climb K2





By Sajjad Hussein

Islamabad, July 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old Pakistani mountaineer on Tuesday became the youngest person in the world to reach the summit of K2, the second highest peak in the world.

Shehroze Kashif of Lahore achieved the feat of climbing the 8,611-meter summit using bottled oxygen.

Good news! Received confirmation from K2 base camp that Shehroze Kashif has reached the summit of K2 8611-M. It’s a new world record !!!!!!!!!!! Youngest in the world to climb to the top of K2 8611-M at the age of 19. Congratulations !, Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club, said in a statement.

Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of legendary climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest to climb K2 at the age of 20.

Kashif also climbed the 12th highest mountain in the world, the 8,047-meter Broad Peak, at the age of 17. In May of this year, he became the youngest Pakistani to climb Mount Everest.

Her mother, Nadia Kashif, said in a message to the media that Kashif is a strong and passionate climber.

I told her dad not to worry, and that he never disappoints, she says.

I was talking to him (Kashif) the other day and I asked him if he misses his house and he said, ‘I’m home’. How can you stop someone who thinks their home is where the mountains are? ”She said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the young climber.

Congratulations Pakistani !! Pakistani climber Shehroz Kashif (@ shehrozekashif2) has become the youngest climber in the world to reach the top of K2, the world’s second highest peak, Khan tweeted.

The American Embassy also congratulated him.

Congratulations Pakistani! @ Shehrozekashif2 set the record for being the youngest Pakistani to reach the top of K2! What an incredible achievement! Congratulations Shehroze Kashif! he tweeted.

Haidri also said that a separate group of four other Pakistani climbers from the Hushe Valley reached the summit of K2, also known as Savage Mountain.

Pakistan, Nepal and China are home to the 14 highest peaks in the world, also known as 8,000. Five 8,000-meter peaks, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, are found in Pakistan.

The Nanga Parbat and the K2 are considered the most difficult and demanding by climbers. PTI SH MRJ MRJ

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

More from Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/pak-climber-becomes-worlds-youngest-mountaineer-to-scale-k2/2129402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos