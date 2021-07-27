Politics
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi; discusses Covid, demands more vaccines for Bengal | Latest India News
This is the first real meeting between the two leaders after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time in a row.
By industantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
POSTED ON JULY 27, 2021 5:43 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday – the first real meeting between the two leaders after Banerjee became the state’s chief minister for the third time in a row. The two leaders had met very briefly when Prime Minister Modi visited West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in May.
Calling it a courtesy meeting, Banerjee, who is also the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), told reporters that she had raised the issue of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and also requested more vaccines and medicines for West Bengal.
During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid and the need for more vaccines and drugs in the state. I also raised the outstanding issue of the state name change. On this issue, he said, he will see, she told ANI news agency.
His visit comes at a time of the monsoon session of Parliament, during which opposition parties are protesting a range of issues, including allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware, rising prices and the repeal of three agricultural laws.
Banerjee has said Prime Minister Modi is expected to call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus hack controversy and has called for a Supreme Court supervised investigation into the matter. The chief minister’s request for an investigation comes exactly one day after the West Bengal government ordered an investigation into the espionage scandal, the first state in India to do so.
Earlier today, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma met with Congress leader from Trinamool.
“I appreciate her for the way she fought the recent polls and won. She came to Delhi for the first time after the victory, so I came for tea with her,” Sharma told media after the meeting. .
Banerjee, who has been in the nation’s capital since Monday, is also expected to meet with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, as well as other opposition leaders such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Sharad Pawar.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bengal-cm-meets-pm-modi-discusses-covid-demands-more-vaccines-for-state-101627387072197-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]