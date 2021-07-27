Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi; discusses Covid, demands more vaccines for Bengal | Latest India News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday – the first real meeting between the two leaders after Banerjee became the state’s chief minister for the third time in a row. The two leaders had met very briefly when Prime Minister Modi visited West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in May.

Calling it a courtesy meeting, Banerjee, who is also the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), told reporters that she had raised the issue of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and also requested more vaccines and medicines for West Bengal.

During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid and the need for more vaccines and drugs in the state. I also raised the outstanding issue of the state name change. On this issue, he said, he will see, she told ANI news agency.

His visit comes at a time of the monsoon session of Parliament, during which opposition parties are protesting a range of issues, including allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware, rising prices and the repeal of three agricultural laws.

Banerjee has said Prime Minister Modi is expected to call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus hack controversy and has called for a Supreme Court supervised investigation into the matter. The chief minister’s request for an investigation comes exactly one day after the West Bengal government ordered an investigation into the espionage scandal, the first state in India to do so.

Earlier today, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma met with Congress leader from Trinamool.

“I appreciate her for the way she fought the recent polls and won. She came to Delhi for the first time after the victory, so I came for tea with her,” Sharma told media after the meeting. .

Banerjee, who has been in the nation’s capital since Monday, is also expected to meet with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, as well as other opposition leaders such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Sharad Pawar.