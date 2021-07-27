Chinese poet commits suicide after “unbearable” surveillance under President Xi Jinping





An outspoken critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s policies committed suicide in Guangdong province following “unbearable” surveillance under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Li Huizhi was a 62-year-old poet and news commentator. According to ANI, he breathed his last in a hospital in Guangdongs Huizhou City. Speaking to Radio Free Asia (RFA), his friend Li Xuewen said the poet posted a suicide note online before taking his own life. Xuewen said, He took the pesticide, and was taken to the hospital after that. The note allegedly suggested that Huizhi found the heightened surveillance under the tenure of ruling CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping “unbearable”. There has been less and less room for free public expression since Xi Jinping took power, Huizhi wrote in the letter. Huizhi himself was named as the goal of maintaining stability at the ministry level during the 2019 National People’s Congress (NPC) meetings in Beijing. RFA reported that his phone was being monitored and that he had to report to state security police if he wanted to take a trip out of town. The 62-year-old also suffered a stroke in March 2021, after which his mobility was greatly affected, according to his suicide note. “He was forced to use a wheelchair after the stroke and suffered from paralysis in his right arm,” Li Xuewen told RFA. He added: It really did a lot of damage … he wasn’t able to write properly. But he learned to type with his left hand fairly quickly and continued to write articles. In addition, the letter also added that Huizhi had repeatedly asked the authorities to withdraw their surveillance teams, but to no avail. Local state security police reportedly responded that the decision was not theirs. They added that they would take his request higher in the chain of command. China’s surveillance under Jinping Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that since Jinping came to power in 2012, China has dramatically increased its control over its already censored cyberspace – with a move that will allow jail terms for spreading rumors online. The Chinese surveillance state’s new arsenal would include mass video surveillance projects incorporating facial recognition technology; speech recognition software that can identify speakers during phone calls; and a large and intrusive DNA collection program. The Chinese government has put in place a series of mechanisms aimed at asserting its dominance in cyberspace. Those who express unorthodox views online may be subject to targeted personal attacks in state media. Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who rose to the post of president of the PRC and general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in 2012, has prioritized controlling the media in order to prevent disputes of the legitimacy of the CCP. (With entries from ANI)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/chinese-poet-commits-suicide-after-unbearable-surveillance-under-president-xi-jinping.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos