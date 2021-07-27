Boris Johnson’s plans to reform the police lack funding and ambition

The government has announced a series of measures to improve law enforcement and fight crime. Superficially, the proposals closely resemble successful measures to improve outcomes in other parts of the state pursued by politicians ranging from Tony Blair to Ed Balls to Michael Gove: Victims of crime will be assigned an officer of police appointed responsible for their case, while local police forces will be assessed based on how quickly they respond to emergency calls.

So far, so Blairite (or Govian, depending on your point of view). Leaderboards! Public sector targets! Accountability measures! These are all levers that, in general, have helped improve results elsewhere, especially in English language education. But if you look at the detail of these reforms, there are two major flaws that were not present in either Blairite or Govi ​​attempts to reform the state.

The first is financial. It is a good idea to tie more money to reforms, especially in the police, where UK politics tend to see some or all of criminal justice issues in general, and the police in particular, as issues that can be solved simply by more, whether it’s more money, more bobbies on the beat, or simply increasing the number of police officers on duty. But the reverse is also true: if you want reform, you really have to be prepared to pay for it. Having an appointed police officer responsible for your case is a good innovation in a vacuum, which should give victims of crime the same clear sense of having someone in charge of their problem as they do with their doctor. general practitioner, the education of their children, or even any case of social work.

But realistically, you can’t do this without dramatically increasing the number of police officers on duty. We already have a problem in UK police services, as behind-the-scenes jobs have been cut more and more police officers are being drawn into administrative roles and duties which simply do not require the person executing them is a trained police officer, a pattern that is repeated over and over in the public domain, but is particularly acute for the police. Relatively small increases in the number of police officers on the track will not solve this problem. The Blairite reform agenda has been accompanied by generosity in terms of money: this reform agenda, as it stands, comes with a very tight spending cycle for everyone, including the police.

There is, however, a bigger problem with these proposals: the lack of ambition. They are best revealed by proposals to make permanent the dismantling in 2019 of restrictions on checks and research.

Criminologist Richard Berk once described the challenge of criminal justice policy as a Darth Vader / Luke Skywalker problem. Whatever political intervention you choose, whatever powers you choose to give or not give to the police or the courts, you ultimately have to choose whether you are more concerned with correctly identifying Luke. Skywalkers (i.e. people who have committed no crime, have been rehabilitated in prison, are not in possession of illegal drugs or weapons, etc.) or correctly identify Darth Vadors (i.e. that is to say the people who to have have committed crimes, have not been pardoned and should not be paroled, are in possession of illegal drugs or weapons, etc.).

But whether you choose to prioritize finding Skywalkers or locating Vaders, you can’t avoid that basic choice, and its basic downsides. Build your system to correctly identify Skywalkers and you will leave some Vaders free: prioritize correct identification of Vaders and you will trap some Skywalkers in the criminal justice system.

This is the essence of the long-standing debate over the unlimited powers of the police to arrest and search people they deem suspicious. Do you severely limit the power of the police to stop and search people, because we know that power is sometimes misused, or do you give the police ample leeway to stop and search anyone they want? she suspects of carrying a gun or illegal drugs, because, well, there are people with illegal drugs and knives, so you should prioritize their search, and no matter if a large number of people who have not committed any crime are arrested and searched?

If we imagine for a moment that out of a statistically representative sample of 1,000 people, ten of them will carry a knife, we will never be able to refine the art of stopping and searching to the point of looking for only those ten out of every 1000 people. But, also, we shouldn’t be too quick to shrug our shoulders and say well, what can I do? about this fact. Searching has an opportunity cost: if you only search 10 out of 1,000 people, but you do it inefficiently and disproportionately, you’re not going to find most of the ten people with a knife. You don’t prioritize finding Darth Vader at all – you just victimize and anger people who you think look like Darth Vader.

You’re never going to stray from the basic binary choice of prioritizing finding Skywalker over hunting Vader or vice versa, but you can make the tradeoff less sharp by improving the font quality.

The Home Office has made two attempts in the past 30 years to improve the quality of police checks and searches. The first attempt, under David Blunkett, was unsuccessful: the police reduced the total number of stops and searches, but the use of power by the police remained disproportionate: the Brits of ethnic minorities, in particular the Brits ethnic black minorities, were disproportionately represented among the proportions of people who were arrested and searched, well beyond their likelihood of committing a crime. The total number of arrests following stops and searches has also declined. Blunkett reforms failed to protect Luke Skywalker and they were bad at finding Darth Vader and were quickly abandoned.

The second attempt, under Theresa May, was more successful: the racial disportion of stops and searches fell, but arrests did not decrease. The May-era reforms were more successful in balancing the challenge of finding Vaders and protect the Skywalkers. These reforms were followed by a slice of further reforms to police accountability during May’s first term as prime minister, foremost among which are greater expectations that the police should keep better records. Unfortunately, these reforms were not always implemented and all too often the Police Inspectorate produces lengthy and detailed reports which essentially conclude that none of the English police forces are fulfilling their mandate and that no action is taken. is taken.

It comes down to the point without money without reform. You have basically three answers to the problem of innocent people being arrested and searched. You can shrug your shoulders and say, listen, we can never refine that power and use it better: the only solution is just to throw more people on the problem by hiring more and more cops to do more and more. research. You can say, we’ll never be able to refine this power and use it better, so let’s not bother, do less research and just agree to capture fewer criminals. Or you can say: look, the reforms of May prove to you can improve the quality and reduce the racial disproportion of stops and searches, let’s do it.

And part of the tragedy of conservative policing is that in 2019 they chose to ditch the Mays approach and go back to the old failed approach that you can’t police. better: you can just pay more money to increase the number of cops you throw at the problem.