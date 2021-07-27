Jokowi asked to appoint the Ministry of Health to lead the management of the pandemic





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Contrast) asked the president Joko Widodoso that the authority to manage the pandemic Covid-19 submitted to the Ministry of Health. Not to other institutions like this time. KontraS research and documentation staff Rozy Brilian believes the Department of Health is best suited to its role in dealing with health issues. Therefore, the power to issue policies related to the management of the pandemic should rest with the Ministry of Health. “We ask President Jokowi to give full authority to the Ministry of Health that we already have, not to train ad hoc coordinators or institutions,” Rozy said in a webinar on Tuesday (7/27). “We also saw that at that time there was a KPC PEN team headed by the Economic Affairs Coordination Minister Airlangga, and there was an emergency PPKM led by LBP, here we think the government does not failed to focus on managing the pandemic, ”he said. continued. Rozy explained that the main task and function of the Ministry of Health is to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Rozy assessed that the government is currently not using a health approach to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is more likely to prioritize security and economic considerations in formulating policies to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. “Currently the government uses a security approach, not to mention the fact that we have seen PPKM coordinators being trained by retired TNI soldiers whose understanding is more about security than health,” Rozy said. His party also felt that data issues would be more transparent and prioritize the interests of the health sector, control and authority of pandemic management policies in the hands of the health ministry. “The involvement of health experts like epidemiologists is also privileged to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the fact is that the approach used is health,” said Rozy. As we know, the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan was appointed by President Jokowi to lead the emergency PPKM at the end of June. This decision was made when the cases of Covid-19 showed an upward trend. In addition, the government has formed a Covid-19 task force which is currently headed by the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lt. Gen. TNI Ganip Warsito. Meanwhile, according to KontraS, the role of the Ministry of Health in managing Covid-19 is still minimal. “We therefore ask that the full authority to control the pandemic rests with the Ministry of Health, without resorting to ad hoc institutions. Now what is happening is that the health problems have not been resolved but that economic problems continue to drag on, “he said. (millions / BMW)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210727203908-20-673020/jokowi-diminta-tunjuk-kemenkes-pimpin-penanganan-pandemi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos