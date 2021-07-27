Covid-19: Childhood Vaccination Expected to Start Next Month, Says Health Minister Mandaviya | Latest India News





Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that the government will likely start immunizing children against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in August, according to the ANI news agency. Mandaviya reportedly made this statement at a parliamentary party Encounter of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the parliamentary party BJP meeting today, Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will likely start immunizing children next month to # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE. He also said that India would soon become the largest vaccine producing country as more companies were granted a production license. – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021 “We would probably start immunizing children from next month,” the health minister reportedly said at the meeting. At present, every citizen aged 18 or over is eligible for a vaccine against the viral disease. Mandaviya’s declaration comes at a time of concerns about the impact on children of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The fact that a vaccine has not yet been cleared for this age group has only added to the concerns. Also watch for Covid vaccines for children by next month: Health Minister Mandaviya tells Prime Minister Modi Previously, experts, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, had planned a September schedule before which a vaccine would be available for children. According to Dr Guleria, data from the clinical trials in children of Covaxin from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will likely be available in September and, if found to be safe, the vaccine could be approved for children in the same month. Read also | Covid vaccines for likely children by September: Dr Randeep Guleria In addition, Zydus Cadila, based in Ahmedabad, on July 1 deposit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting authorization to administer its vaccine candidate to anyone over 12 years of age. Read also | “Need more data to make Zydus’ anti-Covid snapshot available for children ‘: VK Paul So far, 441,912,395 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family (MoHFW) dashboard. Of these, 6,603,112 doses were administered in the past 24 hours, according to the data. The national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic began on January 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/covid19-vaccination-for-kids-likely-to-begin-next-month-says-health-minister-mandaviya-101627375245463.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos