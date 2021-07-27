Pegasus Spyware is the latest tool used by dictators to maintain power.George Monbiot

NOT.Democracy depends on equality of arms. When the government obtains political weapons that are not available to the enemy, it is difficult to get rid of them. They now have so many that I am beginning to wonder if the once established effective dictatorship will be overthrown again.

NOT. Pegasus spywareThe widespread use by governments that the Guardians have helped reveal is just the latest type of asymmetric force. The ability to examine someone’s life from a distance and follow their every move, word or intention gives the dictator unprecedented power. This makes us an informant for ourselves. The target of this spy cannot plan a peaceful and democratic change of government. These plans are probably thwarted because they are not known in advance.

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dictatorship has refined new strategies for sustainable governance. It’s about making sure it doesn’t work while maintaining the process and appearance of democracy, including elections and parliament. Power is sucked out of the democratic structure and moved to where it can be Almost never contested: A small circle protected from the opposition of monetary and business forces, from an obedient justice system and from the grumbling media. Narendra Modi, Victor Orban, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jaroslaw Kachinski, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko all know how it works.

As we have seen from Belarus to Hong Kong, protests are often ineffective. Nothing happens when large numbers take to the streets and rely on the democratic moral authority that has defeated so many regimes in the past. Dictators sit down, wait for the energy of protest to dissipate, rack their brains and imprison their leaders. They know they don’t have to be afraid of people anymore. They now have the means to ignore the consequences if they win or lose the elections by rigging, oppression or deception. The arc of history is no longer tilted towards justice.

New surveillance tools complete the formidable range of modern weapons. Social mediaThink tank that uses black money to uncover ridiculous pro-ruling class ideas common senseElectoral oppression; yard stuffing; long walk in the system, Citizen spaceIntelligently pursued cultural wars: these are more sophisticated tools of dictatorial power in nominal democracy.

Many of them are deployed in the UK. There is no evidence that the government uses Pegasus spyware, but it was developed by government intelligence agency GCHQ and Edward snowden Some of them were duped by undercover police deployed against peaceful protesters Sexual relationship.. The police have promised to reform as the revelations of this scandal accumulate. But last week, a former policeman who joined Extinction Rebellion was notified by the Metropolitan Police Department. Recruit him As a spy. Since Home Secretary Priti Patel describes peaceful environmental protesters as follows:criminalI think it would be surprising if the police spies didn’t pick up.

The government turns politics into a magic mirror. As it learns more about our lives, it ensures that we learn less about our own tactics than ever before. The amendment to the Official Secrets Act treats journalists and other citizens as if they were spying on “unauthorized disclosure”. “Increase in the maximum penalty”This probably means 14 years. until now, Defense of the public interest..But unauthorized disclosure Government cheating Indispensable for democracy. Legal control is reduced while illegal control is strengthened.

Over the past 35 years, our political freedom has been eroded by a series of strict parliamentary laws imposed by the Conservative and Labor governments. Public Order Act 1986, Trade Unions and Labor Relations Act 1992, Criminal Justice and Public Order and Doctrine Act 1994, Terrorism Act 2000, Antisocial Behavior Act 2003, Organized Crime Police Act 2005, Transparency of lobbying activities, 2014 Non-partisan campaign and management Syndicale Act, 2016 Trade Union Act, Intelligence Source Act 2021, to name a few. But no one has looked at the current bills from the police, crime, judgment or court. Uncorrected past By the House of Commons. It allows police to stop protests for very loosely defined reasons, including causing “serious anxiety” on the fringes, and can be applied to public expressions of dissent. Serious anxiety is the engine of democracy. When and how will these lost political freedoms be restored?

The request for proof of identity at the polling station is a blatant attempt to oppress this type of voter. Pioneer According to American Republicans. Ability to disqualify the generally poorest and most marginalized 2 million people who are unlikely to vote Conservative to solve a non-existent problem (widespread election identity fraud) that I have. Throw away the ballot..

The government shed light on the idea dissolution The Election Commission removed the last subtle control over how elections are conducted and how they raise funds. Its judicial review and its bills limit our ability to challenge the decision. Environmentally damaging projects When Covid contract Shows, legal challenges are essential to explain it. He has sought to use the Culture Wars to stamp out criticism in universities and other public institutions, and in combination with the billionaire press, has demonstrated those facing the benefits of the power of attraction. Catastrophic impact..

The only remaining weakness of the government is its own incompetence. Donald Trump is no longer in power, not because the American system worked, but because he was an incompetent dictator. He was not motivated by what Modi, Putin, Orban, Erdogan, Kaczynski and Lukashenko had: strategic and sophisticated power.

Boris Johnson is a brilliantly incompetent administrator, as evidenced by the 130,000 dead from Covid-19. It is not yet known whether he is a capable dictator. He was certainly more effective in suppressing the opposition than in governing the country. Thanks to lucrative pandemic contracts for court favorites and an assault on lucrative planning legislation Real estate tycoon, His government has also started to build a network of sponsorship and patronage essential to all dictatorships. Perhaps Johnson’s general uselessness is proving fatal. Alternatively, his ruthless pursuit of power, aided by new political weapons, could make his administrative failure irrelevant.

Either way, there seems to be little time to travel. If we can’t get a change of power in the next election and the successor government isn’t ready to hand power back to the people, I think it’s the first chance in a long time.