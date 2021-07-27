What was it like covering Donald Trump as president? Writers Tell Stories in New LSU Press Book | Books





The mission of a collection of national and local journalists in December 2019 was simple: What was it like to cover President Donald Trump, both during his campaign days and as president?

“But when these stories started coming in, a lot of it was very personal,” said Jerry Ceppos, professor of journalism at LSU and editor of the journalist’s resulting book, “Covering Politics in the Age of Trump,” published this month. ci by LSU. Hurry.

“We realized there was a higher call for the book,” he said. “Readers could step into the mind of a journalist and see that we are human beings,” said Ceppos, William B. Dickinson distinguished professor of journalism at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, where he was previously dean. .

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, LSU Press and the Society of Professional Journalists, which funded the book, will hold a live and remote discussion and readings of the book with Ceppos and three of the book’s 24 contributors: Mark Leibovich, National Correspondent in chief for the New York Times Magazine; Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News; and Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Roll Call, the Capitol Hill news organization, on the LSU Press Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LSUPress/.

People can RSVP for reading at the “events” link on the Facebook page above, for a reminder beforehand, at https://fb.me/e/RLu9Y7cA. After Thursday’s reading and Q&A, the event will be available on the “videos” link on the LSU Press Facebook page.

The journalists’ essays in the book fall into one of eight chapters, including “When the President Calls You,” “Could it all be our fault?” And “Look to the future”.

One of the essayists, Ashley Parker, White House bureau chief for the Washington Post, wrote in her article for the book: “At the Post, our former editor, Marty Baron, pointed out that we do not cover Trump unlike we would cover any other president. But Trump presented different challenges. “

In the chapter titled “History Isn’t Always in Washington,” Mark Ballard, Capitol News Bureau editor-in-chief for The Advocate and Times-Picayune, noted that the Trump administration had better relations with the local press. than with the national media.

“Covering Politics in the Age of Trump” is dedicated to the late Martin Johnson, who was Dean of the Manship School when he came up with the idea for the book.

Johnson, who became dean in 2018 after Ceppos resigned after seven years in the post, died aged 50 in his sleep on September 28, 2020.

“It always happens to me,” Ceppos said, adding, “Martin and I went to LSU Press together to drop off the first draft of the book.”

Ceppos said the goal was to describe the impact of Trump’s presidency on journalists.

“It was not intended as an anti-Trump book at all,” Ceppos said last week. “It’s about how journalists think and how they try to be objective.”

“You can see that fairness is the goal,” he said.

