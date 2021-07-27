Cabinet approves cybersecurity policy





ISLAMABAD:

The federal cabinet has approved the first-ever cybersecurity policy aimed at improving national security in the face of the looming threat of a cyber war taking root around the world, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Fawad said the world is moving quickly into cyberwarfare and the government has formulated the comprehensive policy in this regard, which is crucial to protect the regime from cybersecurity and electronic data. citizens.

The development comes days after it was revealed that an Israeli company, accused of providing spyware to governments, was linked to attempts to hack tens of thousands of smartphone numbers, including activists, journalists, business leaders and politicians around the world.

At least one number once used by Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been targeted by the NSO group and its malware Pegasus, which is capable of turning on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvesting its data.

Israel’s Haaretz had reported that India had targeted a phone that had been used earlier by Prime Minister Imran, via malware. Several Pakistani officials, Kashmiri freedom fighters, Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a judge of the Indian Supreme Court were also targeted, he added.

In today’s statement, Fawad said the government has decided to thoroughly investigate attempted Indian cyber espionage attacks on cellphones and gadgets by senior Pakistani officials, and the findings will be shared. with the United Nations.

Allegations of rigging

Denigrating allegations of election rigging by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Fawad said there was no possibility of fraud in the electoral process as the PML-N was in government there and had appointed the chief electoral commissioner.

Rather, PML-N leaders should admit defeat instead of crying out loud by holding a press conference at the AJK prime minister’s office, he added.

At the start of the meeting, Fawad said cabinet members congratulated Prime Minister Imran on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘s “remarkable” victory in the AJK elections.

The cabinet appreciated the efforts of Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan and others in this regard.

The victory in the AJK elections was, in fact, a manifestation of the people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The minister said the cabinet had received a detailed briefing from the prime minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, on the electoral reform process.

He stressed that both the government and the opposition must reach consensus on important national issues such as the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, which are vital for national development. Otherwise, allegations of rigging would continue to be made by losing parties after each election, he added.

Fawad said previous governments misused official resources only to defeat opposition candidates in by-elections, and that only the PTI in the country’s history has not resorted to such a practice. .

The minister said the government’s consultations with opposition parties on electoral reforms were progressing.

There was no deadlock and the process would resume soon after the return of Azerbaijan by Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Security expenses

He said a detailed report had also been presented to the cabinet on the protocol spending of prominent figures, including the president, prime minister, cabinet members, governors and chief ministers, and the judiciary.

He said about 700 million rupees are spent annually on the security of federal government officials, 2,529 million rupees in the Punjab and 998 million rupees in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Outside of Balochistan, he said 1,400 million rupees was spent on the security of the justice system in the other three provinces. The security of the judiciary was of paramount importance, and the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General would discuss the matter with them.

The Prime Minister, he said, had ordered to formulate a new security mechanism in view of such an increase in VIP (Very Important Persons) security spending. A “threat assessment committee” was being formed to formulate a new security system, he added.

The minister quoted the prime minister as saying that “the protection of taxpayers’ money is the primary responsibility of the government and the people must have confidence that their tax money is being used wisely.”

Advertising policy

The minister said the cabinet also approved the 2021 advertising policy, which also provided for ads to be shown on digital media.

At present, he said, there were no unpaid media dues against the Press Information Department (PID).

The current government, he said, had taken steps to overcome the problem and the necessary legislation would also be passed soon in this regard, the minister said.

Fawad said the PID has gone paperless, as advertisements and membership payment details are now available on its website.

Covid situation

The minister said the cabinet had also been briefed on the latest Covid situation in the country. He was informed that so far 650,000 vaccine injections per day have been administered and the plan is to reach the goal of one million doses per day.

The government, he said, had set a target of vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of July, “but so far we are behind the target.”

He had planned to manage 70% of the vaccinated population by the end of the year.

He said various large institutions are being urged to arrange for the vaccination of their employees. Vaccination had been made compulsory for employees of crown corporations.

If the voluntary vaccination rate does not increase, the government has the option of blocking the mobile SIMs of those who do not get vaccinated, he warned.

(With contribution from News Desk)

