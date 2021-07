Boris Johnson under fire from company boss over hi-vis channel gang plan

(Photo: YUI MOK via Getty Images) Boris Johnson has been criticized by a prominent businessman for plans to humiliate offenders by making them work in fluorescent jacket chain gangs. The Prime Minister has unveiled plans to put more people doing community service in high-visibility vests while they clean up trash and graffiti. When launching his new crackdown on crime, Johnson said he wanted a more visible way to show offenders working on the streets. If you are guilty of anti-social behavior and condemned to unpaid work, like a lot of people are, I see no reason why you shouldn’t be in one of these jacket chain gangs. fluorescent visibly paying your debt to society, he said. So you will see more. But James Timpson, who runs the shoe repair and key cutting chain Timpsons, which is one of the largest employers of ex-offenders in the country, denounced the PM plan on Twitter. Instead of forcing offenders to wear high-visibility vests in chain gangs, how about helping them find real work instead? he wrote. In my stores we employ a lot of ex-offenders and they wear a shirt and tie. Same people, different approach, much better result. Timpsons’ brother Edward is a Tory MP and the cabinet has been cited often by the government for its social enterprise work. Activists and some Labor MPs have also criticized the plan, which Johnson first launched when he ran for mayor in London in 2008, but was not implemented. Civil rights group Liberty said the proposal would not make communities safer, but was designed to create more stigma and division and was a short-term blow that would cause long-term generational harm. The Home Office itself had not used the term chain gangs in its advertisement. He preferred to say that he would make unpaid work more visible by forcing offenders to clean streets, alleys, estates and open spaces, and ensuring that justice is served. The Johnsons Beating Crime plan, which also included proposals to expand controversial arrest and search powers, follows Labors’ own campaigns to highlight growing levels of anti-social behavior across the UK. The story continues At the launch, the PM appeared to admit the problem was getting worse, but partly blamed the Covid lockdowns. Speaking at Surrey Police Headquarters, he said: I think the lockdown has resulted in antisocial behavior and we have to deal with it. This is why we support the police as we are. This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated. Related …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-under-fire-business-172421944.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos