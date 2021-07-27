Former President Donald Trump Snubs George P. Bush By Backing Ken Paxton In Texas Attorney General Race





“Ken is strong on crime, border security, the Second Amendment, election integrity and, most importantly, our Constitution,” Trump said in a statement on Monday, adding that Paxton is a “true Texan who will ensure the Texas security “.

As the Bush family and Trump have clashed over the years – most notably when Trump and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush clashed in the 2016 presidential primary – George P. Bush backed the former president in 2016 and 2020 and told reporters when he launched his campaign in June that he had asked Trump for his approval and “would like to have his support.”

Bush, who is the current Texas Land Commissioner, is the son of Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George HW Bush.

Asked by CNN at this event about the attacks Trump has committed against his family, Bush conceded that “politics is a contact sport.”

“We’re at a point in our state where, you know, we can’t let a mean tweet stop us from doing the right thing,” he said.

Trump, who continues to have a strong grip on the GOP, said in May that he liked both candidates “very much” and that he would support them in the future. But a source familiar with the meeting also told CNN that when Bush met Trump in New York, the 45th President assured Bush that he would stay out of the race and not give approval, but the source added that it had never been going to happen. One source called Bush naïve.

According to a GOP source, Trump endorsing Paxton is like Lucy and football and Charlie Brown. Even sources close to Bush believed that was exactly what would happen and warned him not to publicly play up to the former president because Trump would once again be happy to embarrass the Bush family.

Trump remains influential in the GOP primary races and Paxton has been the butt of controversy, but a senior GOP source in Texas has said that unless a bombshell Trump’s endorsement means Paxton will win.

Bush made the phrase “honor and integrity” a theme in his announcement speech, echoing a refrain often used by his uncle. When asked during his announcement if he thought this message would work in his campaign, he said, “Absolutely, I can take any advice I can get, whether it’s W. or Trump.”

As Commissioner of Lands since 2015, Bush is viewed by political observers as a rising star in the Republican Party. He speaks Spanish and was involved in the founding of the Hispanic Republicans of Texas political group. He was also a Naval Reserve officer and former businessman, with a law degree from the University of Texas Law School.

Paxton, a staunch ally of Trump, has been the state attorney general since 2015 and has been very active in filing federal lawsuits under the Obama administration. He notably led a challenge in 20 states against the Affordable Care Act, filed several lawsuits against the Biden administration on a range of issues from immigration to Medicaid, and led the trial contesting election results in four states. that Trump lost in November. The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit. Paxton is also currently indicted for securities fraud and, separately, faces an FBI investigation for abuse of power. He denied the charges and allegations.

CNN’s Brian Rokus and Ashley Killough contributed to this report.

