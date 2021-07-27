General Ju Qiansheng takes command of PLA strategic support force – the Diplomat





Asia Defense | Security | East Asia The former commander of the systems department of the strategic support force network of the People’s Liberation Army takes over the entire force.

Publicity The People’s Liberation Army Strategic Support Force (PLASSF) has a new commander. On July 5, General Ju Qiansheng was promoted full general and was appointed the new PLASSF commander. He is the third PLASSF commander in nearly six years, succeeding General Li Fengbiao and general Gao Jin, who took command in 2019 and 2015, respectively. Ju has long kept a low profile. It was cited in 2019 report as commander of the Network Systems Department (NSD) of PLASSF. In this post, he probably wore the double hat of deputy commander of the PLASSF. Chinese media source not verified complaints that Ju was born in May 1962 and was deputy director of the former Technical Reconnaissance Department of the General Staff Department (GSD) of the PLA. Today, the Technical Reconnaissance Service, also called the third department of the GSD, or 3PLA, is probably the backbone of NSD. During the period 2009-2010, Ju headed the former technical reconnaissance department of GSD 12th Bureau, who probably had a space mission. What does the Juice promotion involve? There can be at least three key points to remember. First, Ju is the first PLASSF commander to be promoted from within, suggesting that the organizational development of the new forces may have reached a key milestone. PLASSF’s first commander, Gao Jin, has deep roots in China’s strategic missile force, now known as the PLA Rocket Force. He played a central role in the formation of the PLA’s conventional ballistic missile force in the 1990s. His portfolio certainly straddled military space, but Gao had not had operational-level assignments within the military. communities of space, technical reconnaissance or electronic countermeasures of the PLA before his appointment to the PLASSF. Neither did Li Fengbiao, Ju Qiansheng’s predecessor. Li commanded China’s Airborne Corps before taking up high-level theater command positions. If internal promotion becomes the norm for PLASSF in the future, it can be assumed that one of the top executives from the Space Systems Department (SSD) of PLASSF will likely become a candidate for the next PLASSF Commander. There is an important caveat: given the strategic importance of PLASSF and its mission, this candidate must prove that he is a staunch loyalist of President Xi Jinping. Second, Jus’s promotion may reflect the disproportionate influence of the NSD, essentially the former streamlined third GSD department within PLASSF, and perhaps even within the whole of the PLA. In addition to performing well documented offensive cyber-activities, the NSD probably assumes the critical mission of operationalizing the integrated PLA network, electromagnetic operations and psychological warfare doctrine. The NSD probably also plays an important role in developing requirements and procuring strategic electronic warfare systems and computer networks. Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month. Finally, details on Ju Qiansheng published by official Chinese sources remain scarce, if not absent. The same can be said of the current political commissar of PLASSF. General Li Wei was quietly transferred from Xinjiang Military District to PLASSF in December 2020. The replacement of the NSD commander as well as the upcoming appointment of Li Fengbiaos also remains unknown. Indeed, the exact mission and force structure of PLASSF remains largely shrouded in mystery, nearly six years after the force’s creation. The PLA is probably convinced that maintaining the secrecy and ambiguity about the PLASSF has some deterrent value, and it is in no rush to offer more transparency anytime soon.

