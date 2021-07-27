PM Modi tells party to expose Oppn on House disruption | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his party colleagues to expose the Congress-led opposition for disrupting parliament, which he said was their attempt to derail government efforts to discuss issues such as the Covid pandemic, and to explain to people that the opposition had not helped tackle the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.

The PM told MPs that it is incumbent on us to rise to the challenge because the opposition is only interested in disturbances and how, even after the House adjourns, they resort to abuse, said a top lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Modi addressed the parliamentary parties party meeting on Tuesday.

This is the second time since the start of the monsoon session on July 19 that Modi accuses the opposition of disruption and asks BJP lawmakers to publicize it. The first week was a near complete collapse, mainly due to protests over the controversy over Pegasus’ espionage and farm laws, but the government managed to get Lok Sabha to pass two bills amid the uproar.

Congressman and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for not addressing important issues. He tweeted, All opposition is united. Parliament is not a forum for passing government bills without debate or discussion. This is happening because the government is simply not ready to discuss pressing public issues like Pegasus and the repeal of black farm laws, despite repeated advice.

A second BJP official said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told MPs India was on the way to start immunizing children. He said the vaccination campaign for children will be launched by September. He also said that India was among the countries that were at the forefront of the war on the pandemic; India sanctioned 900 crore to undertake vaccine research, he said.

BJP chairman JP Nadda also said that over the next month 750 million people will receive Covid-19 vaccines, the second person said. India has so far vaccinated more than 345 million people.

MP Independence Day Plan

Prime Minister Modi also urged all MPs to think about innovative programs to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He asked them to make sure that at least two party people spend 75 hours in 75 villages in each assembly constituency to reach out to the people.

He told MPs to visualize the India they want to see in 2047, a third official said.