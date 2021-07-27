Controversial clerics’ appeal for modesty to Turkish volleyball team bounces off him

The 3-0 victory over China of the Sultans of the Net of Turkey, the national women’s volleyball team, on July 25 at the Tokyo Olympics boosted morale and gave the Turks the long-awaited victory on the stage. international sport after a series ofdisappointments in football, the most popular sport in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on team captain Eda Erdem Dundar to congratulate her and the team and promised to watch their next game, against Italy, which is ranked among the best in the world. The Sultans lost 3-1. All eyes are now on their next game against the United States which is due to take place on July 29.

Amid the jubilation, however, an all-too-familiar debate over decency and women’s clothing arose when arch-conservative theologian Ihsan Senocak urged volleyball players to observe modesty in dress and demeanor.

Daughter of Islam! You are the sultan of faith, chastity, morals and modesty .. not of sports grounds, he tweeted. You are the child of mothers who refrain from showing their noses [out of modesty]. Don’t fall victim to popular culture. You are our hope and our prayer.

His tweet immediately went viral, with 47,000 likes and as many in protest against his fanatic and misogynistic comments. Some blamed Senocak’s words for the sultans’ defeat against Italy, saying they had been demoralized.

Senocak, a media figure with more than 926,000 Twitter followers, is no stranger to controversy with his ardent advocacy for a conservative lifestyle. In 2017, he criticized fathers who allowed their daughters to go to college in tight jeans and plucked eyebrows and said they were doomed. Doesn’t your heart burn when you see your daughter, entrusted by God, like this? If not, you are doomed to hell, he had said.

The remark earned him a three-month suspension from Turkey’s General Directorate of Religious Affairs, known as Diyanet. He returned to duty in early 2018, although he received aperipheral stationas an educational expert in the city of Sinop, on the Black Sea.

Diyanet and his powerful leader, Ali Erbas, carefully refrained from commenting on Senocak’s remarks, but support has come from Mehmet Boynukalin, the former Imam of Hagia Sophia. thethe hijab isthe command of Allah; the dignity of the Muslim woman and the symbol of Islam. In many places like Maras [the southeastern city occupied by France at the end of the First World War], our War of Independence began because of the attack on the veil. Those who remind us of Allah’s command and Ihsan Senocak are not alone, he tweeted under the viral hashtag #Ihsan Senocaki is not alone.

Pro-secular Twitter users hit back with adundar phototaken during the match by photojournalist Mert Bulent Ucma, showing the team captain raising a determined index finger at an opponent.

Faced with a deluge of reactions, Senocak sought to explain himself both via Twitter and on TV, saying his intention was to be a reminder that the winning team was a Muslim women team and a reminder of what women should and should not be in Islam.

What I said is neither new nor out of place, he told journalist Cuneyt Ozdemir. I even wrote a book called To the Daughter of Islam. ‘ … I’m just saying that they should play sports but dress according to the Islamic dress code. I have nothing against women who play volleyball or play sports.

Attacks, verbal or physical, against women wear shortsare increasingly common in Turkey. In 2016, a young Turkish woman, Aysegul Terzi, was assaulted by a manon on a public bus in Istanbul for wearing shorts. Conservative experts periodically criticize sportswomen for wearing body-revealing clothing; conservative newspapers such as the photos of Yeni Akituse which hide the legs of sportswomen,encouraging cheerfulnessin the pro-secular media.

But the verbal attacks on women’s clothing backfired. Last year, Birol Sahin, mayor of the Black Sea town of Kaynasli, of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, was disciplined when he called the sultans exhibitionists to wear shorts. Islam allows women to play sports among themselves and not by wearing light suits in front of men, he said when the team beat Germany last year to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. . The party chairman, Devlet Bahceli, who had congratulated the team the day before, called for Sahin’s resignation from the party.

Volleyball has traditionally been one of the areas where women have excelled since the 1970s, Ahu Ozyurt, editor-in-chief of WomenTV.com, told Al-Monitor. Today there are a lot of good teams sponsored by giant corporations, from [pharmaceutical company] Eczacibasi to [state-owned bank] Vakifbank.

Over the past two years, Vakifbank in particular has combed Anatolia for talent. disadvantaged regions of Turkey through sport and to remove obstacles to their becoming professional athletes. Guidetti and his volleyball player wife Pinar Toksoy were appointed United Nations Development Program Gender Advocates in Turkey in June 2020.

Volleyball is more of a sport for urban women, Ozyurt said. But in Anatolia there is another trend among girls. Girls from modest families are starting to take martial sports lessons, sometimes provided by certain municipalities. For many, it is their ticket to travel, a purse, friends and freedom.