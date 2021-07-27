Apple is floating above Chinese tech crackdown for now

A man uses a smartphone in front of an Apple Store in Beijing. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit to read NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images



The Chinese government of President Xi Jinping has shaken investors in Chinese technology companies by announcing regulatory measures intended to curb the country’s fast-growing economy while reasserting control over some of its largest companies. But the large US tech company most exposed to China Apple Inc. is likely sheltered from the turmoil for now.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

The crackdown in Beijing surprised investors given its scale and scope, said Dan Ives, Apple analyst at Wedbush Securities. It’s a major overhang over Chinese tech names, but Apple has been able to navigate the Chinese political climate like no other US tech company in the past three decades. Apple is able to be closer to Teflon in terms of regulation.

When Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings had its worst day in a decade on Tuesday, and Chinese tech companies ranging from food delivery to online tutoring industries continued in a multi-day freefall, Apple stressed its dominance by releasing profits exceeding Wall Street expectations in terms of sales and earnings and reported quarterly revenues that exceeded $ 100 billion for the first time. That included strong growth in the Apples Greater China region, where it reported revenue of $ 14.8 billion, up 58% from the same quarter a year ago.

In an effort to tackle anti-competitive practices and cybersecurity issues in the tech industry to curb rising costs for tutoring companies, the Chinese government has sent a clear message: it is not afraid to wipe out economic gains. massive in order to pursue its policies. China is coming and going to crack down on its companies, said Mark Zgutowicz, analyst at Rosenblatt Securities. If you think of Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com, China doesn’t want their companies to get too big for them to control. And whenever these companies get too big for their pants, China will come in and say, you know what, was going to regulate that or bring in another competitor.

The apple manufacturing supply chain is based in China and Taiwan, where nearly all iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers are made. Over the years, China has proven to be both an important customer and partner for Apple.

According to Zgutowicz, Apple’s presence in China is actually a boon to the government’s agenda. Chinese technology companies like Huawei Technologies, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, Vivo Communication Technology Company, and Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. have more or the same share of the mobile phone market in China as Apple, according to to data from the market research firm Counterpoint. This means that Apple is just another player keeping its domestic businesses from getting too big. Ironically, Apple controls the other companies, gutowicz said. This keeps things level for other Chinese manufacturers.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

Apple may not be hit hard by the Chinese crackdown, but it hasn’t been completely immune from its regulators in recent years. In 2017, after China passed a cybersecurity law requiring technology companies operating in China to store Chinese user data in the country, Apple agreed to build two data centers in the country. to cook assured the public that it would keep this data safe. But a recent New York Times investigation claimed that the company more or less ceded control of the computers inside the data center to the Chinese state.

In August 2020, Apple picked up 47,000 apps from its App Store at the request of the Chinese government for failing to obtain the appropriate gaming licenses, according to Rich Bishop, CEO of AppInChina, a Beijing-based company that helps apps locate and follow local laws in order to publish its applications in China. The request came after a decade of China turning a blind eye to how Apple operates its App Store in the country. It is not clear why the Chinese government has allowed Apple to operate so far without complying with Chinese law, Bishop said. I imagine it’s because Apple contributes a lot to the Chinese economy in terms of manufacturing and sales or maybe they have a strong relationship with the government.

The company’s heavy reliance on the region was an effort led in large part by Tim Cook, who worked at Apple for thirteen years under Steve Jobs before becoming its CEO in 2011. Au In the early 2000s, the Chinese government and its business leaders embraced Apple, spending billions to build factories, power plants and housing for employees. In an instance in 2004, as Apple looked to expand its presence in the country, a manufacturing partner in china physically moved a mountain to make room for an ipod building plant.

The CEOs of some of Apple’s biggest supply chain partners in China and Taiwan have themselves become billionaires. Zhou Qunfei, who chairs Lens Technology, a supplier of smartphone displays that has long been one of Apple’s earliest suppliers for the iPhone, is one of the richest women in the greater China region, with worth $ 12.7 billion. Terry Gou, who founded Foxconn and assembles iPhones for Apple, is Taiwan’s richest person with a net worth of $ 6.7 billion. Part of that tight balance for Apple and Cook has been making sure they succeed in China without any return from the Cold War between the US and China, said Ives of Wedbush. And the reality is that in a peak iPhone cycle, Apple, through its supply chain, is one of the largest importers across the country of China, potentially employing over a million employees overall. of the country’s supply chain.

Apple and the greater Chinese region have a symbiotic relationship, but the company has made concessions to appease an increasingly controlling government. For now, it’s working until the Chinese government starts seeing Apple as a threat. China welcomes competition as long as Apple doesn’t get too big, Zgutowicz said. But every time a business starts to get too big, they’ll see it for miles. They don’t want companies to get too big and create their own government with their users.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>