Nasty Party: Kirsten Oswald criticizes PM over Conservative government’s track record





“DESPITE his clumsy image, Boris Johnson is as tough as it gets” – Scottish MP Kirsten Oswald accused the PM of resurrecting the Tory ‘bad side’ image.

Oswald, deputy head of the SNP’s Westminster group, today criticized the PM for his government’s track record on social security and international aid.

And she said the Conservative administration’s policies will have a “catastrophic impact” on the lives of the most vulnerable. Twenty years ago, Theresa May told her party conference: “Our base is too narrow and so are our sympathies sometimes. You know what some call us: the wicked party.” Now Oswald, who represents East Renfrewshire, says Johnson has brought that back by canceling plans to extend eligibility for statutory sickness benefits to low-income employees and ending the £ 20 universal credit supplement for low-income workers. families in difficulty. She also criticized the decision to reverse legal commitments and manifesto promises by slashing international aid spending by £ 4 billion. READ MORE: Former Tory Social Affairs Ministers Lobby Rishi Sunak Over Universal Credit Plans In a firm statement, Oswald said: “Theresa May was the first high-ranking conservative to accept that the party’s ‘bad party’ image was an obstacle to her election, but the hostile environment she presented. as Home Secretary, the Windrush scandal and her handling of the Grenfell tragedy showed that she was no different from her predecessors. “Boris Johnson likes to come across as a ‘nice thug’, but the reality of his government is that they have little interest in helping those going through tough times in the UK, the vulnerable or those who are who live in poverty or in conflict around the world. “Despite his awkward image, Boris Johnson is as picky as it gets when it comes to favoring his buddies over those who really need a helping hand or a helping hand. “With each decision he takes to take money from the poorest while embarking on vanity projects, he confirms that the wicked party is alive and well. “To their shame, the Scottish Tories have lined up right behind the Prime Minister and dutifully stepped through the voting lobbies to impose these nasty policies which have no support here in Scotland.” READ MORE: Conservatives urged to use summer vacation to examine impacts of squeezing universal credit Ahead of the 2019 election, the Westminster government pledged to make changes to statutory sickness benefits to benefit 2 million workers. But last week that changed and a consultation response said “now is not the right time to introduce changes to the sick pay system”. The Labor Party said today it would initiate reforms if in power, making payments to more than 6 million self-employed and workers in the odd-job economy. The universal credit supplement was set up on a temporary basis as a relief measure in the event of a pandemic. Children’s charities are among those who have since campaigned to make the step permanent. However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that this will end in September, as will the leave program. Responding to Oswald’s comments, a UK government spokesperson commented: “Universal Credit has provided a vital safety net for 6 million people during the pandemic, and we announced the temporary increase as part of a The £ 400bn package of measures put in place that will last well beyond the end of the roadmap. READ MORE: Less than one percent of UK government funds to help businesses go to Scotland “We are now focusing on our multibillion pound jobs plan, which will support people in the long run by helping them learn new skills and increase their hours or find new work. “We are committed to putting more money in the pockets of hard-working families, which is why this year we gave a pay rise to 2 million of the UK’s lowest paid through a higher minimum wage. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19472787.nasty-party-kirsten-oswald-slams-pm-tory-governments-track-record/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos