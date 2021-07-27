Show them the money, fast – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Wed, July 28, 2021





Editorial

It’s a matter of when, not if. Given the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, even the most liberal policymakers have realized that government intervention is the only lifeline that can save millions of souls. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo of all, a populist politician whose campaign promise was to help the little ones, knows this very well. Even long before the pandemic hit, President Jokowi put in place policies for more government donations to the less well off. The aid ranges from cash assistance to help pay for basic food and school supplies to a pre-employment program that promises to give money to people looking for work. Since the start of the pandemic, Jokowi has doubled this safety net program. In fact, when the latest round of COVID-19 mobility brakes were announced earlier this week, Jokowi tripled. There are now eight aid programs designed to ease the burden on all those struggling to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus brakes. These programs come in the form of regular cash distributions, as well as new programs, such as the provision of rice and incentives for small businesses. The motive, of course, is not always altruistic. With so many charity programs, Jokowi can certainly hope that people will have enough food to survive the pandemic, as any source of discontent could create political instability and security threats. The overreaction we have seen from the National Police in response to a rumor of a ‘endgame’ political rally last week is an indication that the government certainly did not want to leave anything to chance when it came to stability. Politics. A priority list is one thing, delivery is another. From last week’s episode in which Social Affairs Minister Tri “Risma” Rismaharani took a photo during a visit to Tuban in East Java, we know that all is not well. What she found was that some people had only received two packages of cash donations instead of the three promised packages covering the months of July, August and September. In other cities, some have not even received government documents from previous packages, and there are many more reports like this. Local officials claimed it had something to do with poor recipient data or lack thereof. And there is, of course, the problem of corruption. More recently, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) interviewed numerous witnesses, including Deputy Regent Hengky Kurniawan, star of the soap opera, for their alleged roles in purchasing property used as COVID-19 welfare . This follows a mega-corruption case involving then-Social Affairs Minister and Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) politician Juliari Batubara, who is currently on trial for allegedly embezzling Rs 2.7 trillion ($ 186.36) from the social network. aid program. The anger over this high-profile scandal, compounded by mass pauperization as an effect of the pandemic, could easily turn into a powder keg that could spark a political conflagration. The government must act quickly to rectify the problems and allow rapid delivery of social assistance. The pandemic will be long, but people’s patience could be running out.

