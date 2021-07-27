Trump Jr attacks Capitol riots hearing as Newsmax host criticizes witness officers





Donald Trump Jr. attacked the Capitol Riots hearing before the select committee investigating the insurgency on January 6, while one of Newsmax’s most popular hosts slammed witness officers others hailed as heroes for their courageous actions that day.

Republican Adam Kinzinger and Democrat Adam Schiff became moved when it was their turn to speak at the hearing. Mr Schiff joked that it had to be Adam’s thing today.

Donald Trump Jr blasted the audience by tweeting: It’s really fun to see Democrats (sic) supporting the police for the first time in EVER! The only thing that makes it better is watching Adam full of Schiff Schiff pretend to cry.

Republicans have tried to use police support as a rallying cry for their base, as some Democrats have criticized police violence, especially against African Americans.

But the pro-Trump crowd was anything but favorable to the police on January 6.

Officer Harry Dunn, a black man, spoke to the panel of lawmakers about the torrent of racist abuse he faced on January 6 after telling the crowd he voted for Joe Biden after claiming that no one ‘had voted for the Democratic candidate.

After telling members of the pro-Trump mob to leave the Capitol, Mr Dunn said they said: No, this is our home. President Trump invited us here. Were there to stop the theft. Joe Biden is not the president. No one voted for Joe Biden.

I do my best to keep politics out of my job, Mr Dunn told the panel.

But under this circumstance, I replied, Well, I voted for Joe Biden. Doesn’t my vote count? Am I nobody?

It sparked a torrent of racial epithets, he said. Mr Dunn testified that a woman in a pink MAGA t-shirt shouted: You hear that guys, that nigga voted for Joe Biden.

He said about 20 people then yelled: Boo fuck nigga!

Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the popular vote in the 2020 election by more than seven million votes.

One of pro-Trump Newsmax TV station’s most popular hosts, Greg Kelly, tweeted during the hearing that none of these cops with guns could be trusted. To resign.

The four officers who spoke out about the riot were hailed as heroes by Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the panel.

Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were nominated by Democratic President Nancy Pelosi after Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew all of his candidates from the panel when Ms Pelosi rejected two of them.

Officer Daniel Hodges, who is white, described how rioters tried to recruit him to their side while hurling racist slurs at his colleagues of color.

Get Hodges to the office right away. He’s not equipped to be a cop, Mr Kelly tweeted at the hearing.

Officer Michael Fanone called GOP lawmakers who tried to downplay the riot as shameful.

Fanone is too tight. Should return his weapon and badge. He has a bullet on his shoulder the size of Baltimore, wrote Mr Kelly. Is it possible that FANONE has been confused with ANTIFA? He often, for media appearances, wore all in black but no insignia, police crest, rank, etc., he added.

Mr. Fanone wore his uniform during the hearing.

Looking back now, thinking about those events, the things that were said, its ashamed members of our government, I think they were responsible for instigating this behavior and continued to propagate these statements, things like that “This was in 1776, where the police officers who fought risked their lives and some who gave theirs were red tunics,” he said.

Republican MP Lauren Boebert tweeted Today is 1776 as rioters attacked police.

To me, these people are representative of the worst America has to offer, Fanone told the committee.

