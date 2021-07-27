Turkey’s quarrel with UNESCO over Hagia Sophia just deepened | New

UNESCO has again officially expressed its deepest regrets and is now requesting an updated report on the conservation of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, adding another chapter to the country’s ongoing feud with the device. culture of the UN.

The body held its annual meeting on Friday to discuss the condition and possible threats to an artificially long list of World Heritage sites that has fallen behind thanks to COVID-related delays of the 44th UNESCO conference.

The group fought with Turkey over the museum-turned temple which was recently converted into a mosque despite a major backlash from UNESCO and other international organizations.

UNESCO has said it is gravely concerned about changes in the character of Hagia Sophia and another site called Chora Monastery, and is now formally requesting a report from the Turkish government due no later than February 1.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry responded by calling UNESCO’s decision biased and said it was prepared with political intentions. Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped up the government’s response with a social media post declaring the conversion of Hagia Sophia as a symbol of the rebirth of the sun of our civilization.

UNESCO has yet to respond to statements by Erdogan or the Foreign Ministry. The two parties have been fighting over the 1,500-year-old religious site since last year, when Erdogan announced the conversion in a transparent attempt to flatter nationalist supporters.

The Greek authorities haveExpress their support for UNESCO’s decision. german wave have more on the Turkish answer here.