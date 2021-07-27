Biden: if the US is waging a ‘real gun war’, it could be the result of cyber attacks





US President Joe Biden leaves after delivering remarks to members of the “intelligence community’s workforce and its leaders” during a visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Va., near Washington, USA, July 27, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that if the United States finds itself in a “real gun war” with “great power,” it could be the result of a major cyberattack on the country, stressing what Washington considers the growing threats posed by Russia and China. Cyber ​​security has become the top priority for the Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks on entities such as the network management company SolarWinds, the Colonial Pipeline company, the meat processing company JBS and the company Kaseya software has harmed the United States far beyond just hacked companies. Some of the attacks affected fuel and food supplies in parts of the United States. “I think it is more than likely that we will end up, if we find ourselves in a war – a real gun war with great power – it will be the consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence and it increases. exponentially, capabilities, “Biden said in a half-hour speech during a visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). At a June 16 summit in Geneva between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden shared a list of critical infrastructure that the United States considers closed to nation-state actors. Since then, senior members of the Biden administration’s national security team have been in constant contact with senior members of the Kremlin about cyber attacks against the United States, the White House said. Biden also highlighted threats posed by China, calling President Xi Jinping “serious about becoming the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the world’s largest and most important economy in the mid-1940s, 2040. “ During his speech to around 120 ODNI employees and senior officials, Biden also thanked members of US intelligence agencies, stressed his confidence in the work they are doing and said he would not exert any pressure. policy on them. ODNI oversees 17 US intelligence organizations. “I will never politicize the work you do. You have my word on it,” he said. “It’s too important for our country,” he said. Biden’s comments clearly departed from remarks by his predecessor Donald Trump, who had a controversial relationship with intelligence agencies on issues such as his assessment that Russia had intervened to help Trump win the 2016 election and his role in revealing that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden. Trump went through four permanent or acting directors of national intelligence during his four years in office. Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; edited by Grant McCool Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

