Narendra Modi: The Man Who Cries Wolf





Whatever your opinions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you must thank his government for the consistency and predictability of its response to a political crisis. Whether it’s criticizing his human rights record or a global investigation revealing the use of Israeli spyware against those he sees as opponents, you know Modis’ team will argue that it is a conspiracy to defame the Prime Minister and since Modi is for them synonymous with India, the country. It’s a strategy that works when most people don’t know any better. But like the Boy Who Cried Wolf, there’s only a number of times it works before those who want to believe you even start wondering if they’re being played. And for the Modi government, the problem is particularly serious: a prime minister who has long aspired to global validation now finds himself exposed to the world, thanks to consecutive crises that have resonated internationally.

Over the past few days, an international collaboration of media organizations has uncovered extensive spying and hacking of phones in dozens of countries using spyware named Pegasus. Globally, spy and hacking targets identified by Project Pegasus include French President Emmanuel Macron, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Mexican President Felipe Caldern, Emirati princesses, judges, journalists and Suite. In India, the list ranges from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who frequently changes devices but still couldn’t escape Pegasus spyware and a slew of journalists and activists, to even a court employee. Supreme who accused a former Indian chief justice of sexual harassment. . The response of the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party has not been surprising, even if at times contradictory. The young foreign minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, called the reports of espionage false, saying that Amnesty International, which obtained the list of Pegasus targets, denied the existence of such a catalog of names (she, in fact, said she was sticking to the investigation). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also of the BJP, called on the central government to act against Amnesty for trying to tarnish Modis’ image. Not to be outdone, Home Secretary Amit Shah blamed the revelations on the disruptors he describes as global organizations that don’t like India’s progress. And former Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad insinuated a conspiracy by falsely claiming that India was being interrogated selectively among dozens of countries suspected of using Pegasus. Yet the government has refused to clearly deny buying Pegasus. An independent forensic analysis of several of the phones on the target list, including those of several journalists, showed that they were indeed infected with spyware. NSO, the Israeli group that owns Pegasus, insists it only licenses the product to governments. So if the Indian government is not the one who hacks and potentially manipulates the content on the phones of political opponents, journalists, activists and others, is there a foreign power behind the use of spyware? And if so, why is the Modi government, which otherwise likes to flout its national security credentials, not at all alarmed? This is not the first time that the Modi government has been caught in the cookie jar. And whether it is the overnight revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy, the ill-advised step of demonetization, or the systematic erosion by governments of India’s democratic institutions, much has been written in the international press in the past that criticize Team Modi. But the global scale of the Pegasus hack makes the Modi administrations’ assault on Indian democracy part of a larger international story that people around the world can relate to. And these revelations are drawing closer after the monumental failures of governments in preparing for the second wave of Covid-19 that made India headlines around the world for the wrong reasons. Unlike Kashmir and demonetization, the pandemic is a shared experience for the people of the planet. So when they see images of unclaimed bodies floating on the Ganges, it strikes everywhere. Certainly other governments, whether in the United States of America or in Europe, do not really care about civil liberties. As long as they see India as a valuable strategic partner, especially in countering China, they would like to ignore the wounds Modi is inflicting on that country. But in mature democracies, dispensations from power must at leastappeartake into account the opinions of their people. While most Americans and ordinary Europeans are beginning to oppose a standstill relationship with the Modi government, just as they have when it comes to relations with another strategically vital ally, Arabia. Arabia, it is becoming difficult for elected leaders in Washington, Brussels and elsewhere to ignore these concerns. Put simply, Modis’ global reputation is now at an all-time low since taking office in 2014. And weeping wolf won’t solve it once again.

