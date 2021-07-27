Congress and states have constitutional power to suppress Trump and his seditionists





The special committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol begins its work this week as a panel suitably constituted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi organized the committee in the only way possible: by excluding from membership those who aided and abetted the lawless actions of former President Donald Trump. The California Democrat barred two candidates for Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) From sitting on the panel of Republican Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, insisting on the truth and worrying about the statements made and actions taken by these members, Pelosi said, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the select committee. .

It was a necessary response to McCarthy’s transparent attempt to disrupt the investigation by naming colleagues who carried the insurgency banner to the House floor when they voted to overturn the presidential election results from 2020. MORE FROM John Nichols

There is no more common ground regarding what happened on January 6. Although he lost massively in the popular vote and the electoral college countTrump claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. A substantial number of Republicans in the House and Senate have endorsed his big lie. Their dishonesty has always been untenable. But some members, including Banks and Jordan, have taken the next disqualifying step to vote to reject the results of the constituency that elected Biden.

The House never passed Representative Cori Bush’s resolution asking the Ethics Committee to investigate and issue a report on whether any actions taken by members of the 117th Congress who sought to overthrow the presidential elections of 2020 violated their oath to respect the Constitution or the Rules of the House of Representatives, and is expected to face sanctions, including impeachment of the House of Representatives. But Bush was right to recognize that House members are constitutionally empowered to outlaw Republican lawmakers who attempted to overturn valid 2020 election results as members. And Pelosi was right to assemble a committee that will take seriously the duty to investigate the insurgency.

Pelosis’s decision to exclude Banks and Jordan was of course decried by McCarthy and Fox News as a partisan decision. It wasn’t that though. Pelosi added Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to the commission. She made it clear that she was prepared to put more reasonable Republicans and maybe even less than reasonable Republicans on the committee. But she couldn’t raise Banks and Jordan, who, as staunch Trump apologists, couldn’t be trusted to conduct an honest investigation of their political boss themselves. Current problem

If the goal of the Jan. 6 committee was to gain some accountability, the panel needed to be able to examine the full extent of the wrongdoing before, during and after the assault on Capitol Hill. This was not going to happen if members of what became the Sedition Caucus were part of the panel.

Pelosi recognizes that there are basic standards that must apply in the future, and she has applied them. It inspired predictable reviews. But the country is at a critical time when choices must be made to exclude bad actors.

As long as Trump and his seditionists continue to defend the Big Lie and the insurgency that ensues from it, the threat they pose to American democracy cannot be overlooked.

This means that tough choices will have to be made in Washington.

It also means that they can and should be made in the United States.

Late last month, constitutionalists from the Free Speech for People group reached out to election officials in all 50 states to remind them that Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits officially elected officials who have signed up. in an insurrection to take up public office again.

Originally enacted as a result of the Civil War, Article 3 of the 14th Amendment excludes from public service anyone who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and then engages in an insurgency or rebellion against the States. -United, or bring help or comfort to those who have it, note the group. President Trump’s incitement to a violent January 6 insurgency, which claimed the lives of five people and injured more than 140 officers, prevents him from taking up future public office under this constitutional provision. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri and other elected officials who aided or comforted the insurgents would also be disqualified.

In their letters to Secretaries of State across the country, People’s Free Speech President John Bonifaz and lawyers Ron Fein, Gillian Cassell-Stiga and Ben Clements urged election oversight officials to exercise their authority and obligation to exclude Mr. Trump. of the ballot.

Noting that Trump has openly flirted with a new presidential bid in 2024, constitutional law experts told officials such as Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, You Have the Authority and Responsibility to Determine, in part of the state’s ballot qualification process, which Mr. Trump is not eligible to be in a presidential ballot because, after taking an oath to support the United States Constitution, he then embarked on an insurrection or rebellion against it.

There is no constitutional requirement that Congress, a court, or anyone else formally rule on this matter before you can decide on its eligibility for the ballot, they concluded. Article 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualifies officials who have engaged in the insurrection from performing their duties without any particular decision-maker making that decision, and the constitutional provisions are presumed to be directly applicable.

Just as Pelosis’s decision to exclude Donald Trumps’ co-conspirators from the Jan.6 committee was entirely reasonable, it is entirely reasonable for Secretaries of State and other election officials to explore the possibilities of exclude Trump and others who encouraged insurgents from state polls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/january-6-insurrection-committee-trump-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

