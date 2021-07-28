How Republicans still rely on the Trump brand for fundraising





Even in defeat, nothing sells to the Republican Party like Donald J. Trump.

The Republican National Committee has suspended a Trump lifetime membership to encourage small contributors to donate online. The party’s Senate campaign arm peddled formal membership in the Trump majority. And the House Reclaiming Committee has bragged about Mr. Trumps almost every public statement, speaking of a non-existent Trump social media network and urging donations to take back the Trumps majority.

Six months after Mr. Trump left, the key to successful online fundraising for the Republican Party in 2021 largely comes down to the three words he used to identify the sender of a recent solicitation by email: Trump! Asset! Asset!

The fundraising language of party committees is one of the finest messages in politics, with every word designed to motivate more people to donate more money online. And all of those tests yielded Trump-themed gadgets and giveaways, including Trump pint glasses, Trump-signed photos, tickets to Trump events, and Trump T-shirts sourced only from the National Republican Senate Committee in the month. July.

The Republican Party has never had a small-scale fundraiser on this scale before Donald Trump, said Brad Parscale, who served as Mr. Trump’s first campaign manager in 2020 and is still an advisor, and they don’t. probably never will on this scale after Donald Trump. .

The strategy is clearly paying financial dividends, as three major federal GOP committees raised a combined $ 134.8 million in direct individual contributions in the first six months of 2021, nearly matching the $ 136.2 million raised by the committees. Democrats equivalents, according to federal records.

But the ex-president’s endless invocations underline not only his continued appeal to online Republican activists and donors, the party base and its financial engine, but also the improbability that the GOP apparatus will want. , or even may, significantly break with it for the foreseeable future.

Absolute reliance on Mr Trumps ‘name to stimulate small donations amounts to a tangible expression of the parties’ inevitable dependence on him, which risks taking into account the losses suffered by the GOP over the past four years. years, including Mr. Trumps’ own, which he denied by clinging to false theories of voter fraud.

Republican strategists said the party messages and the influx of money reflected Mr. Trumps continued to hold the heart and wallet of the base, despite the loss of the House, Senate and White House over the course of of its sole mandate.

The ruling class of the Republican Party would just as well see it moving on, said Scott Reed, Republican strategist and former senior political adviser to the US Chamber of Commerce. Enough is enough. But he still keeps a firm grip on the base.

With Democrats in full control of Washington, some Republicans are hoping their party can rally primarily against President Biden and Democrats midway through 2022. Yet Mr. Bidens’ name has also been missing from GOP calls for action. money that Mr. Trump has been ubiquitous, a harbinger that Republicans are struggling to generate the kind of passionate opposition they once raised against former President Barack Obama, and that Democrats have united their party against Mr. Trump four years ago.

Since May 1, the Republican Senate campaign arm has only mentioned Mr. Bidens’ name in the sender line of their emails four times; Mr. Trump’s name appeared 185 times.

The Republican National Committee treated Mr. Trump’s June 14 birthday almost like a national holiday, sending as many as 19 emails about it, starting more than five weeks in advance. The House campaign arm also joined in: why didn’t you sign Trumps Bday Card ?! read an SMS. We sent 6x SMS and it’s only in 5 days!

The massive use of Mr. Trumps’ name has at times been a source of friction with the former president, who has started to increase fundraising for his own political action committee, called Save America. As a businessman, Mr. Trump has spent years exploiting and firing his name for money, slapping him on buildings and products, and he and some of his advisers have been upset by the exploitation of its image by party committees which do not always correspond to its political interests.

In March, his lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the three main Republican committees demanding that they stop using his name and image. But behind-the-scenes discussions defused the situation as party officials insisted they had every right to refer to him but vowed not to use his signature without permission. Yet some party committees continue to push the boundaries by framing messages as if they came from Mr. Trump.

Current and past party members have said Mr Trumps’ name simply raises the most money. Every click and every contribution is carefully listed, and committees can compare the amount raised using different messages and messengers. Those named after Mr. Trumps are simply outdoing it, officers said.

President Trump and his policies remain a major driver for small donors, said Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

During a period in June, about 90% of the fundraising texts of these committees mentioned Mr. Trump. Some solicitations have appealed to supporters in love with Mr. Trump; others drew on their fear of disappointing him.

At one point this spring, the committee cautioned donors against withdrawing recurring monthly contributions via a pre-ticked box: if you UNCHECK this box, we’ll have to tell Trump you’re a DEFECTOR.

Fundraising SMS from the Republican National Congressional Committee

In a late 2020 memo, WinRed, the party’s leading online donation processing platform, said donation pages that mentioned the word Trump garnered, on average, twice as many donors as pages that did not. did not. WinRed always gives Mr. Trump the top spot on his homepage, putting him above party committees. Mr. Trump also continues to feature prominently in many Democratic fundraising arguments.

While former presidents typically maintain a grassroots audience, Mr. Obama is still featured on the donation pages of some Democratic Party groups, Mr. Trump is particularly ubiquitous in the Republican digital ecosystem.

Tim Cameron, a Republican digital strategist, said one of the reasons is that much of the Republican online donation infrastructure came into being during the Trump era after years of neglect and outrage by the Democrats. This is how these lists were constructed, he said.

Hogan Gidley, who worked as an adviser to Mr. Trump in the White House, said the party which is still populated by the remnants of a Trump-skeptical establishment that sees his inflammatory approach to politics as ill-suited to neighborhoods and in the swing states risked a backlash. and anger if he uses the Trump brand to fund causes and candidates not aligned with the pro-Trump movement.

That’s where the party is, Mr Gidley said. You can ride this wave or try to swim against it, but the wave will win.

Mr. Trump and the party are sometimes directly at odds.

The party’s campaign arm in the Senate, for example, is backing the re-election of Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican from Alaska who voted to convict Mr. Trump for impeachment offenses. Mr. Trump supports his challenger, Kelly Tshibaka. Mr Trump has also regularly attacked Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, including in a speech to party donors this spring, calling him a cold loser.

Mr. McConnell ignored the affronts. The online store of the party committee tasked with bringing Mr. McConnell back to majority currently has 21 of 23 items for sale bearing Mr. Trumps’ name or face; zero characteristic Mr. McConnell.

The Senate Party Committee also hired Gary Coby, the architect of Mr. Trumps’ 2020 digital operation who continues to work with Mr. Trump, as a fundraising consultant, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump has started to scale up his fundraising operation, sending regular texts and emails that effectively compete with the party apparatus. Mr. Trumps PAC is also returning to Facebook, although the platform has banned Mr. Trump from posting there himself.

Of all the party organizations, the Republican National Committee may have the trickiest line to follow as it is charged with neutrally overseeing the 2024 presidential nomination process, whether or not Mr. Trump is a candidate.

The RNC worked in tandem with Trump’s re-election campaign last year, raising hundreds of millions of dollars through shared accounts. A New York Times investigation in April showed how Operation Trump used pre-vetted recurring donation boxes to entice unwanted donors to donate over and over again, leading to a wave of fraud complaints and refund requests.

It turns out that some donations on autopilot continued until June 2021, when party officials stopped processing donations to their shared account, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. That account raised $ 2.6 million in June almost entirely through recurring donations, according to a person familiar with the matter, 75% of which went to Mr. Trumps PAC and 25% to the RNC.

But although those donations were halted, Trump messaging continued, with the party selling Trump back-to-back shirts in recent days Voting for FREE with a $ 50 donation.

He’s so good at fundraising for small dollars, said Liz Mair, a Republican strategist who has criticized Mr. Trump in the past. The party cannot financially afford to separate.

