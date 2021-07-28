Why are India and the United States fighting over a $ 110 million mansion in Mumbai?

MUMBAI Earlier this year, when Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken was awaiting confirmation in Washington, he was faced with a strange question regarding a property 8,000 miles away on the Arabian Sea.

Lincoln House, a former palace of the Maharajahs and US consulate in Mumbai, should have been sold six years ago for $ 110 million. Since then, the United States has attempted to transfer ownership to one of India’s wealthiest families, now among the major makers of Covid-19 vaccines, but for unknown reasons the Indian government has blocked it.

The dispute is an unnecessary irritant in bilateral relations, Senator James E. Risch said in a written question to Mr Blinken during the confirmation of charges hearing. Do you commit to making solving the Lincoln House issue a priority with India and asking the US Ambassador to India to do the same?

Yes, Mr Blinken said, and this week he will have the opportunity to prove his word.

On Tuesday, he is expected to arrive in India for his first trip to the country as secretary of state, and congressional and administration officials have said he intends to publicize the decaying mansion which is becoming something of a diplomatic black hole.