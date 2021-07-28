Ascendant and assertive Turkey creates tough choices for the United States

NEW YORK / ISTANBUL – In a video posted from his personal Twitter account last week, the chief technology officer of Turkish defense firm Baykar – who is owned by his family – was bursting with pride as he revealed details of ‘a future unmanned combat aircraft.

Selcuk Bayraktar, an engineer trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in his early forties, Explain that the aircraft, known as MIUS, will eventually boast supersonic speed, stealth capability and a maximum payload of nearly 1.5 tonnes.

“Unmanned aircraft will change the concept of aerial warfare and replace fifth-generation aircraft,” Bayraktar said as he walked through the company’s armed drone research and production center in Istanbul, passing various types of aircraft. finished and semi-finished drones. Huge Turkish flags hung inside the building.

In a crucial difference to drones developed elsewhere in the world, Baykar’s model can take off without a catapult from ships with shorter routes like the Turkish amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu which will be delivered next year, he said. he declared, allowing him to become a force multiplier in a theater of war.

Baykar shared the design visuals for the MIUS project with the public for the first time in a tweet on July 20. (Photo courtesy of Baykar)

Bayraktar is the leader of Turkey’s drone program and also the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish drones, whether used directly by Ankara or supplied to allies, have changed the outcome of recent regional conflicts and caught the attention of military experts around the world. Some of these experts characterize this new war – fighting with a lot of little things – as the opening phase of a Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA).

Erdogan noted the growing regional reach of the country in a speech to ruling party lawmakers earlier this month, telling them: “Turkey now has the power, the will and the determination to remove any threat to its source at the source. the integrity of his homeland, the unity of the nation and the permanence of the state. . “

“Turkey’s security now does not start at our borders, but wherever threats exist,” he said. “We are taking the necessary steps to thwart any real or potential threat, threat or attack against Turkey’s political and economic interests before they reach our borders.”

Turkey’s new military weight and willingness to use it have raised concerns in Washington, with many members of Congress calling on President Joe Biden to curb Ankara’s actions.

In Syria, Turkish drone assaults destroyed two jets, two drones, eight helicopters, 135 tanks and 10 air defense systems, killing or seriously injuring 2,557 people, according to Ankara’s estimate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu in December 2019 (Anadolu Agency)

Richard Outzen, geopolitical consultant and former member of the US State Department’s political planning team, calls 2020 “a pivotal year for the projection of Turkish power.” He described four major overseas military campaigns involving the Turkish armed forces last year in a new report released by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy titled “Offers, drones and national will – The new era in the projection of Turkish power. “

In Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in the South Caucasus, Turkish-backed Azerbaijani forces destroyed 190 main battle tanks, 100 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as dozens of systems air defense, killing more than 4,000 people, according to The Outzen report. Similar devastating damage was also seen in Libya and northern Iraq.

“The combination of access, tools, integration, experience and will has enabled Turkey to exercise along and near its periphery what amounts to a geopolitical veto,” Outzen wrote.

Can Kasapoglu, director of the security and defense studies program at Turkey’s leading think-tank Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy (EDAM), noted the change.

The flags of NATO member countries, including Turkey, fly at Alliance headquarters in Brussels. © Reuters

“An RMA is being created here, but only if the right concept of operations is also applied,” Kasapoglu said.

Turkey’s tough show of power represents a departure from the “zero problem with neighbors” policy of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, an academic, when Turkey continued to join the European Union and sought diplomatic solutions to the problems with Iran, Syria and Israel while talks with the armed guerrilla movement Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the United States. European Union.

“For much of the 2000s, [Turkey] believed that a pro-all foreign policy could solve the key issues around them, ”Outzen told Nikkei Asia in an interview. “But one by one, these problems not only weren’t solved, they got worse. Around 2010, ’11, ’12, there was a drastic change, a fundamental change of atmosphere in Turkish foreign policy, and they realized that if they didn’t have the capacity to forcibly reach out and to change the status quo, they would have no influence on the results. “

This change, combined with Erdogan’s consolidation of power and the stifling of press freedom in Turkey, has placed many members of the US Congress firmly in the anti-Erdogan camp.

Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on July 21 that the United States and Turkey, a NATO ally for nearly 70 years, have a “multifaceted relationship. and complex ”.

But lawmakers who heard his testimony took a much harsher view of Turkey.

A presidential security officer patrols as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony in parliament on July 15. The portraits show the founder of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, right, and Erdogan. © AP

Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat and chairman of the committee, disputed that Erdogan provided military support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and accused Turkey of facilitating the passage of mercenaries from Syria to fight alongside Azerbaijan.

The criticism was bipartisan. Sen. James Risch, the committee’s senior Republican, said Turkey is not acting as a NATO ally. He cited Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems. In response, Washington kicked Turkey out of the F-35 fighter program, prompting Turkey to step up its drone development.

Nuland sought a more nuanced approach, saying there are areas where the two allies “are firmly aligned with policy and outlook” but also “areas where we have deep disagreements with the Turkish government.”

“Our partnership with Turkey, which has NATO’s second largest army, allows us to project our might in the region and defend NATO’s eastern and southern flanks,” she said.

She also welcomed Turkey’s offer to manage security at Kabul airport after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Nuland called the decision “extremely welcome and absolutely vital for all of us who want to continue to maintain a strong diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.”

Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, testifies on July 21 before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Turkey. © Reuters

Nuland told the committee: “I now speak probably every two weeks with my Turkish counterpart.”

But Menendez did not share any such praise for Turkey or its leader.

“To say that more lawyers and journalists are arrested and jailed in Turkey than anywhere else in the world is saying something, given some of these other places in the world,” Menendez said. . “These are the actions of a weak government, not a world power. And we should treat it as such.”

Outzen disagrees. “Rather than a simple economic or military power, it is a power which has the capacity to act”, he declared.

Although Erdogan’s approval ratings have plummeted due to the poor performance of the economy, the longtime leader enjoys overwhelming support for foreign policy decisions, Outzen said.

“In the region in and around Turkey – Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Balkans, Caucasus and even in Central Asia – Turkey must be seen as a great power. because it has a proven ability to use hard power, ”he said.

Outzen said the crucial question for US foreign policy is whether the empirical reality of a more powerful Turkey is to be seen as a threat or an opportunity.

While Congress may wish to pursue “coercive diplomacy” to correct Turkish behavior, such a path “almost always fails when the pressure is not accompanied by a mutually acceptable, creative and mutually beneficial solution.” , did he declare.

“If we don’t seek more collaboration and more win-win situations with the Turks, we will increase the cover behaviors,” Outzen said. “One is closer cooperation with countries that we really don’t want to cover themselves with like China, Russia and Iran. The other option is to become more self-sufficient in the industry. defense, which they are doing, and to pursue an independent diplomatic network, which they are also doing. “