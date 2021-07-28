Cabinet approves national cybersecurity policy 2021





The Federal Cabinet has approved the 2021 National Cyber ​​Security Policy for Data Protection and Cybercrime Prevention, the minister said, after it was revealed that India had used NSO Group spyware to target the number of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a post-cabinet press briefing in Islamabad, said the policy was introduced in recognition of the increased importance of cyber- diet. He said Prime Minister Imran has requested that a “threat assessment committee” be formed to decide whether or not security be provided to government ministers and other important figures. The Information Minister said “more money is spent on the security of the justice system than on government officials.” Chaudhry said a detailed report on the protocol provided to the people had been presented to the cabinet, which found that Rs700million in total is spent on the retail security of the president, prime minister, cabinet members, rs minister, governors, ministers chief and other senior government officials. The minister said 2,529 million rupees are spent on security details in Punjab, while 998 million rupees are spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For security arrangements for the judiciary, 1,400 million rupees is spent in the three provinces excluding Balochistan. Speaking in the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said the prime minister was from the PML-N, while the party had also appointed the election commissioner. “How can [they claim] a rigging took place? “PML-N leaders were addressing a press conference while seated in the office of the AJK prime minister; they should accept their humiliating defeat, ”said the Minister of Information. Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an immediate investigation into the deaths of two PTI employees in the July 25 elections and ordered authorities to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible, he said. The cabinet also prayed for the forgiveness of the four soldiers who were martyred in the line of duty during the elections after an army’s Rapid Reaction Force (QRF) vehicle fell into a ravine in Laswa. near the Neelum Valley, the minister said. The Minister of Information said that the Federal Cabinet members congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victory of the PTI in the elections in Kashmir. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saeed as well as Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi for leading a successful election campaign in AJK. The federal government has cleared the arrears of all private television stations, he said, lamenting that despite receiving the payment, some media did not pay their employees salaries. The federal cabinet also approved digital advertising for the first time in Pakistan. “Initially, the press information service will go digital and become paperless. The information minister said major cities were tasked with vaccinating 40% of their eligible population in August, however, the vaccination rate is still low. In order to vaccinate as many people as possible, vaccination has been made compulsory in state-owned enterprises, he said. “If voluntary coronavirus vaccinations do not increase, the option to block cell phone SIMS for these people is available,” added the Minister of Information. Fawad added that the cabinet approved the Pakistanis to keep dual citizenship with the Czech Republic and a new policy for foreign investment in the country. The Federal Minister said that a new policy for foreign investment aims to ensure the safety of international investors and reduce international disputes against Pakistan. bilateral agreements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/07/27/cabinet-approves-national-cyber-security-policy-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos