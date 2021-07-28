Prime Minister Modi calls on BJP MPs to expose opposition and government ready to debate in parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on BJP lawmakers to denounce opposition parties as the government is ready for a discussion but does not let parliament operate, sources said.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Modi told BJP lawmakers to mark the country’s 75 years of independence by holding programs in every village in their constituencies, the minister said. State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The sources said the prime minister also asked BJP lawmakers to expose opposition parties as the government was ready for a discussion but did not let parliament operate.

Stressing that the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of independence should not be just a government program, Prime Minister Modi said it should be a popular movement with the participation of the people, Meghwal told reporters after the meeting.

He asked BJP MPs to form a team of two party members in each segment of the assembly, who will organize the programs and solicit suggestions and ideas from people on how they view India in 2047, when the country will complete its 100 years of independence.

The prime minister told MPs that these two-worker BJP teams will visit 75 villages in each segment of the assembly and spend 75 hours in each constituency, Meghwal said.

The country’s 75th anniversary of independence can also be celebrated by organizing local sporting events and cleanliness campaigns, Prime Minister Modi said.

He placed emphasis on digital literacy for people in rural areas of India so that they can get the maximum benefit from government social protection programs, said the minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi briefed BJP MPs on parliamentary work and the government’s strategy for the current monsoon session.

BJP chairman JP Nadda called on party MPs to make sure government plans reach people.

