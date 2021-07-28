EU condemns partial opening of Varosha to turkeys

The European Union (EU) has strongly condemned the Turkish Cypriots and Ankara’s decision to open Varosha, a statement released Tuesday said.

Furthermore, the EU has rejected all statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding welcoming and supporting such a measure. He also called Erdogans’ situation unacceptable.

The European bloc added in the statement that it was following the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Varosha.

In addition, he claimed that any attempt to settle part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants was inadmissible and called for the transfer of this area to the United Nations administration. No action should be taken in relation to Varosha that does not comply with these resolutions.

The union called for avoiding any unilateral action that would increase tension on the island, while welcoming the statement released by the UNSC.

It should be mentioned that the (UNSC) condemned Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots’ plan to partially open Varosha, and called for an immediate reversal of the decision last week.

The Security Council said in a statement: The Security Council calls for the immediate rescinding of this course of action and the rescinding of all measures taken on Varosha since October 2020.

He concluded: The Security Council stresses the need to avoid any further unilateral action not in conformity with its resolutions and which could increase tensions on the island and harm the prospects for a settlement.