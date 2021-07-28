Boris Johnson promises better lives for people with disabilities, but charities say plan lacks details

Boris Johnson has promised people with disabilities across the UK a better and fairer life as his government unveiled 100 immediate commitments as part of a new national disability strategy.

But the strategy drew a mixed reaction from charities for people with disabilities, who welcomed some measures but said the plan lacked ambition, clear funding and failed to bring about transformational change.

Ministers pledged to set up a task force to examine the increased costs people with disabilities face and a new public awareness campaign to dispel entrenched stereotypes.

The government will also consult on whether to make it mandatory for employers with 250 or more employees to report the disability of their workforce, after a voluntary program failed to provide enough data.

And an Online Work Access Passport will be piloted later this year among education leavers with disabilities, veterans, and employees who change jobs to help them enter the workforce, change jobs and advance in their careers.

Just as our talented Paralympians are set to take the stage in Tokyo next month, at home we are harnessing that same ambition and that same spirit, to build a better and fairer life for all people with disabilities living in the UK, said Mr. Johnson.

Our new National Disability Strategy is a clear plan from giving people with disabilities the best start in school to unlocking equal employment opportunities, this strategy puts us on the path to improving their daily lives.

Justin Tomlinson, Minister of Persons with Disabilities, said the 114-page document was transformational and the strategy would pave the way for government accountability.

But major charities criticized the lack of concrete details and said it was difficult to see how life would be improved for the next generation of people with disabilities.

Richard Kramer, chief executive of thedisabilitycharity Sense, said there had been no central announcement to trigger immediate change. Today’s strategy represents a small step forward, but fails to take the necessary steps to bring transformational change for people with disabilities.

Mark Hodgkinson, chief executive of the disability equality charity, said areas that look promising include consultation on mandatory disability reporting and pledged improvements to public transport.

But he said the government had not specified how it would close the employment gap for people with disabilities, the difference between the employment rate of people with and without disabilities, which stands at 28.6 percent. .

He said: Many of the short-term commitments made are to be welcomed, but the overall strategy falls short of the transformation plan that many people with disabilities expected and deserve.

Unless you get clear details beyond the next 12 months, it’s hard to see how life will be significantly different for the next generation of people with disabilities.

DisabilityRights UK Managing Director Kamran Mallick added: The strategy does not contain enough concrete measures to address the current inequalities that people with disabilities face in terms of living standards and living opportunities.

UK bus companies will be obliged to provide audio and visual announcements to help disabled passengers, as part of an initiative led by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The DfT has pledged to provide grants of 3.5 million euros to help small businesses add audiovisual information systems to their fleets. He also announced that research will be carried out on the design of bus stops and bus stations to ensure that they are accessible to all.

The government’s strategy also promises to focus on housing improvements, such as increasing the number of accessible homes built, with consultation on requiring landlords to make reasonable adjustments to leasehold and condominium homes. .