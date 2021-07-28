Politics
Boris Johnson promises better lives for people with disabilities, but charities say plan lacks details
Boris Johnson has promised people with disabilities across the UK a better and fairer life as his government unveiled 100 immediate commitments as part of a new national disability strategy.
But the strategy drew a mixed reaction from charities for people with disabilities, who welcomed some measures but said the plan lacked ambition, clear funding and failed to bring about transformational change.
Ministers pledged to set up a task force to examine the increased costs people with disabilities face and a new public awareness campaign to dispel entrenched stereotypes.
The government will also consult on whether to make it mandatory for employers with 250 or more employees to report the disability of their workforce, after a voluntary program failed to provide enough data.
And an Online Work Access Passport will be piloted later this year among education leavers with disabilities, veterans, and employees who change jobs to help them enter the workforce, change jobs and advance in their careers.
Just as our talented Paralympians are set to take the stage in Tokyo next month, at home we are harnessing that same ambition and that same spirit, to build a better and fairer life for all people with disabilities living in the UK, said Mr. Johnson.
Our new National Disability Strategy is a clear plan from giving people with disabilities the best start in school to unlocking equal employment opportunities, this strategy puts us on the path to improving their daily lives.
Justin Tomlinson, Minister of Persons with Disabilities, said the 114-page document was transformational and the strategy would pave the way for government accountability.
But major charities criticized the lack of concrete details and said it was difficult to see how life would be improved for the next generation of people with disabilities.
Richard Kramer, chief executive of thedisabilitycharity Sense, said there had been no central announcement to trigger immediate change. Today’s strategy represents a small step forward, but fails to take the necessary steps to bring transformational change for people with disabilities.
Mark Hodgkinson, chief executive of the disability equality charity, said areas that look promising include consultation on mandatory disability reporting and pledged improvements to public transport.
But he said the government had not specified how it would close the employment gap for people with disabilities, the difference between the employment rate of people with and without disabilities, which stands at 28.6 percent. .
He said: Many of the short-term commitments made are to be welcomed, but the overall strategy falls short of the transformation plan that many people with disabilities expected and deserve.
Unless you get clear details beyond the next 12 months, it’s hard to see how life will be significantly different for the next generation of people with disabilities.
DisabilityRights UK Managing Director Kamran Mallick added: The strategy does not contain enough concrete measures to address the current inequalities that people with disabilities face in terms of living standards and living opportunities.
UK bus companies will be obliged to provide audio and visual announcements to help disabled passengers, as part of an initiative led by the Department for Transport (DfT).
The DfT has pledged to provide grants of 3.5 million euros to help small businesses add audiovisual information systems to their fleets. He also announced that research will be carried out on the design of bus stops and bus stations to ensure that they are accessible to all.
The government’s strategy also promises to focus on housing improvements, such as increasing the number of accessible homes built, with consultation on requiring landlords to make reasonable adjustments to leasehold and condominium homes. .
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-disability-strategy-jobs-b1891691.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]